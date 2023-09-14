AN EVENING WITH BERNIE TAUPIN Comes to Tulsa PAC

The event is set for September 16.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Tulsa Symphony Presents Prelude Concert Set For Next Weekend Photo 2 Tulsa Symphony Presents Prelude Concert Set For Next Weekend

AN EVENING WITH BERNIE TAUPIN Comes to Tulsa PAC

Bob Dylan Center Presents  An Evening with Bernie Taupin at Tulsa PAC. This event is celebrating the publication of his memoir Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, and Me.

The event is set for September 16.

All tickets include copy of Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, and Me.

Bob Dylan Center member tickets include admission to post-event book-signing.

As Elton John’s songwriting partner for more than 50 years, master lyricist Bernie Taupin has penned many of the most popular songs of our time, from “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Rocket Man” to “Candle in the Wind,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” and “Someone Saved My Life Tonight.” In his forthcoming memoir Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, and Me, the famously private Taupin shares the full story of his remarkable career for the first time, detailing the extraordinary creative connection forged with John and their unparalleled ability to craft the perfect blend of words and music into songs that are beloved worldwide by generations of listeners. 

For this special evening, Taupin will discuss his book—both a fascinating study of the creative process and a globetrotting picaresque—with Bob Dylan Center Director Steven Jenkins. Their conversation will be followed by a members-only book-signing event.




RELATED STORIES - Tulsa

1
Tulsa Symphony Presents Prelude Concert Set For Next Weekend Photo
Tulsa Symphony Presents Prelude Concert Set For Next Weekend

Tulsa Symphony Presents Prelude in a special concert set for next week. Learn more about the concert and how to purchase tickets here!

2
MAKING GOD LAUGH Comes to 3rd Act Theatre Company Photo
MAKING GOD LAUGH Comes to 3rd Act Theatre Company

3rd Act has announced the cast of its first Mainstage production of Season 5 - Making God Laugh. Making God Laugh follows one typical American family over the course of thirty years' worth of holidays. Starting in 1980, Ruthie and Bill's grown children -- a priest, an aspiring actress, and a former football star -- all return home, where we learn of their plans and dreams as they embark on their adult lives.

3
Disneys ALADDIN to Premiere in Tulsa in September Photo
Disney's ALADDIN to Premiere in Tulsa in September

Get your tickets now for Disney's ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical comedy coming to Tulsa from September 26 to October 1 at The Tulsa PAC. Don't miss this limited engagement!

4
LITTLE WOMEN Comes to Storyteller Theatre in November Photo
LITTLE WOMEN Comes to Storyteller Theatre in November

Little Women: An Immersive Holiday Experience comes to Storyteller Theatre in November. Performances run November 30th - December 9th, 2023 at The Harn Homestead.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
View all Videos

Tulsa SHOWS

Recommended For You