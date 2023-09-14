AN EVENING WITH BERNIE TAUPIN Comes to Tulsa PAC

Bob Dylan Center Presents An Evening with Bernie Taupin at Tulsa PAC. This event is celebrating the publication of his memoir Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, and Me.

The event is set for September 16.

All tickets include copy of Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, and Me.

Bob Dylan Center member tickets include admission to post-event book-signing.

As Elton John’s songwriting partner for more than 50 years, master lyricist Bernie Taupin has penned many of the most popular songs of our time, from “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Rocket Man” to “Candle in the Wind,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” and “Someone Saved My Life Tonight.” In his forthcoming memoir Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, and Me, the famously private Taupin shares the full story of his remarkable career for the first time, detailing the extraordinary creative connection forged with John and their unparalleled ability to craft the perfect blend of words and music into songs that are beloved worldwide by generations of listeners.

For this special evening, Taupin will discuss his book—both a fascinating study of the creative process and a globetrotting picaresque—with Bob Dylan Center Director Steven Jenkins. Their conversation will be followed by a members-only book-signing event.