The Carmel Symphony Orchestra and Anderson University choirs will perform Verdi's Requiem on April 13 at the Palladium, part of The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, IN. This partnership will bring to the stage the powerful forces of a full romantic orchestra, large chorus and four vocal soloists to present this emotionally charged masterpiece.

The show will begin at 7:30 pm; guests should plan to arrive by 6:15 in the Palladium main hall for a pre-concert talk hosted by CSO's Music Director David Commanday and Cantor Melissa Cohen of Congregation Beth-El Zedeck, which is partnering with the CSO for this special evening.

Cantor Melissa Cohen (https://bez613.org/cantor-melissa-cohen) and her daughter Sadie Cohen will open the pre-concert by singing duets of vocal music composed during the Holocaust. Following the music Melissa and David will talk about the power of music to provide courage and resilience in difficult times.

Melissa will share messages such as those she shared last week with the members of Beth-El-Zedeck: We learn in the Torah of the principle types of sacrificial offerings that were made in temple days, among many, the Zevach HaTodah, the offering of thanksgiving. It is understood that this offering is made following a return to safety from danger. Our Sages also teach that in the world to come, there will be no sacrifices except for the offering of thanksgiving, and there will be no prayers except for prayers of thanksgiving.

Yet, how can we offer prayers of thanksgiving when over 100 of our Jewish brothers and sisters remain in captivity? How can we spark holiness and joy, hope and optimism, and gratitude in the midst of chaos, turmoil, and tragedy?” She also shared her gratitude about the partnership with the CSO for their performance of Verdi's Requiem, “a triumphant masterpiece by all accounts.”

In addition, Riverside Junior High School string students will be playing, directed by Johanna Kitchell, from 6:30-7:15 in the Southwest lobby of the Palladium.

For the main performance, CSO Maestro David Commanday will lead the orchestra and vocalists through the performance of a work that stands alone for its drama and pathos.

“It's a Requiem like none other,” CSO Executive Director Anne Marie Chastain said. “Our audience should prepare to be transformed by the operatic genius of Giuseppe Verdi. Whether you're a seasoned classical-music enthusiast or new to the genre, this event is a must see.”

The Requiem initially was inspired by the death of composer Gioachino Antonio Rossini in November 1868. Verdi and several other Italian composers planned to write a collaborative Requiem, but their efforts failed. Five years later, in commemoration of the death of Alessandro Manzoni, a leading Italian author, Verdi, wrote the Requiem by himself.

The Verdi Requiem offers audiences sweeping melodies and dramatic climaxes, evoking feelings ranging from sorrow to hope and redemption. The performance promises an ethereal experience as the voices of the choir soar above the orchestra and talented soloists showcase this sacred musical form through powerful arias and duets.

Featured Soloists for the show hail from the IU School of Music and include Cassandra Glaeser, Dramatic Soprano; Jaemyeong Lee, Tenor; Seonyoung Park, Lyric Soprano; and Sunghoon Han, Bass Baritone. Learn more about the soloists on the CSO website (https://carmelsymphony.org/verdis-requiem/)

Classical-music.com describes Verdi's Requiem as “a big-boned work performed by large orchestral and choral forces, and is characterized by dramatic arias and choruses, the most famous of which is the ‘Dies Irae', complete with ferociously pounded timpani. Unsurprisingly, it is heard more often in the concert hall than in church. The overall message of the piece is bleak and foreboding – we're all doomed, and there's not much we can do about it.”

This really is a show not to be missed. Tickets start at $35. They are available here or at the box office by calling (317) 843-3800. Private VIP box experiences for groups of four or more are available by calling the CSO offices at (317) 847-9717.

