By: Nov. 10, 2023

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Comes to South Bend With Music Director Alastair Willis in December

South Bend's favorite holiday concert, Home for the Holidays, celebrates the magic of the season with Music Director Alastair Willis and the South Bend Symphony Orchestra! Join in on Saturday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 17, at 2:30 p.m. at the Morris Performing Arts Center. Everyone's favorite carols and holiday songs will fill the hall when the 100-member Michiana Festival Chorus and a special Southold Dance Theater appearance bring you the greatest holiday show yet!

"There's no better way to celebrate the season than with Home for the Holidays and the South Bend Symphony." says Music Director Alastair Willis, "We are delighted to feature choral music this year - taking center stage alongside the orchestra this year will be the Michiana Festival Chorus. We welcome back Southold Dance Theater, we'll enjoy fun festive traditional classics as well as some surprises and of course our sensational orchestra. This is the perfect concert for the whole family - bring everyone - and bring your voices too!"

Back by popular demand is Brunch with Santa on Sunday, December 17! The buffet-style brunch includes kid-friendly entertainment with a special appearance by Santa. Tickets are $15 for children (12 years old and younger) and $25 for adults.

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra thanks Everwise Credit Union for their support of Home for The Holidays. Additionally, the Symphony acknowledges Jordan Lexus of Mishawaka as a distinguished Artistic Sponsor of the 2023-24 Season, reflecting their commitment to fostering artistic excellence and enriching the community through exceptional musical experiences.

Bring a non-perishable food item and Get a Ticket!

Help stock the shelves of St. Vincent De Paul Society food pantry this holiday season by bringing non-perishable food items to the Home for the Holidays. Patrons who bring at least one new, unopened, packaged non-perishable food item to our Home for the Holidays concerts will receive a free ticket to the next Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks Series concert, Discover Mahler's Symphony No. 5 on February 10, 2024.

TICKETS start at $19 to $75.

ONLINE - www.morriscenter.org

PHONE - Morris Performing Arts Center Box Office 574-235-9190

(10 am - 4 pm Tuesday - Wednesday and Thursday & Friday 10 am - 5:30 pm)

IN-PERSON - Visit the Morris Box Office (211 N. Michigan St., South Bend) during the times listed above or two hours before any performance or stop by the Symphony Office (127 N. Michigan St., South Bend) between 10 am - 4 pm on Tuesday through Friday.

To view the 2023-24 Season schedule, visit www.southbendsymphony.org

Dates, programs, and venues are subject to change.




