Amazing Teen Talent Awarded During Carmel International Arts Festival

In total, $16,700 in scholarships were awarded.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

The Carmel International Arts Festival has announced winners from this fall's competition. There were 148 entries from Carmel High School and University High School, both in Carmel, IN. This is up from 100 last year and from 66 in 2021.

In total, $16,700 in scholarships were awarded:  CIAF funded 9 scholarships totaling $14,500; Carmel Arts Council funded 2 awards of $100 each (total $200); Indiana Artisans funded 4 "People's Choice" awards at $500 each ($2,000 total).

Scholarships awarded include the following:

CIAF Scholarships (Judge Juror Professor Vance Farrow, Herron Art School)                                                            

"Rosemary Waters Excellence in Arts" ($2,500) was Alex Altenburg (University HS) - mixed media sculpture of baked clay & wire

"Best of Show" was Ava Galante (CHS) - colored pencil "Street Scene”

Ella Lipnik (CHS) - pastel "Women in Blue"

Isabel Lopez (CHS) - acrylic "Ukemoohi's Lunch"

Abby Vance (CHS) - colored pencil "Under the Sea"

"Innovation in the Arts" ($1,500 each)

Lexi Bunting (CHS) - mixed media (embroidery & photo), Emily Comparini (Univ HS) - paper sculpture "Dragon", Erika Lawrence (CHS) - copper & resin "Bubbles Treading Water" and Kate Sampson            (Univ HS) - digital illustration "Mind's Eye".

Carmel Arts Council Awards (Judge Joyce Burrell)

Alex Altenburg (Univ HS) - posca pens "Girl on Bridge"

Olivia Wright (CHS) - charcoal "Falcon"

Indiana Artisan People's Choice - (over 1,300 votes were cast by festival goers visiting the gallery)

Aubrey Halbig (CHS) - colored pencil "Girls Braiding Hair"

Oliver Jackson (Univ HS) - photo "Bridge"

Kate Sampson (Univ HS) - oil on canvas "Lake Scene"

Olivia Wright (CHS) - charcoal "Falcon"

See more pictures of the 2023 Festival and winners on the CIAF Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CARMELIntlArtsFestival/

The Carmel International Arts Festival brings more than 30,000 people to Carmel each year for this two- day event.  Around 120 amazingly talented artists bring their talent to the streets of Carmel, IN. The student art is a large part of the festival. CIAF is grateful to Indiana Artisan Gallery on Rangeline Road for providing a location to highlight the student art. To learn more about the Indiana Artisan Gallery, visit: https://indianaartisan.org/

Next year's festival will take place September 28 and 29. 



