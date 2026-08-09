TWEEDY'S MASSIVE SOLO SHOW To Perform At Edinburgh Fringe Festival

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Following the success of a 2025’s tour of Tweedy’s Massive Circus, Scottish clown Tweedy is back with a brand new solo show at the iconic purple cow. The show has just received a Gold Festivals Award EFFTA from the Fringe Theatre Awards.

This year, Tweedy’s Massive Solo Show finds Tweedy battling mischievous props in a series of increasingly absurd situations. The props have lives of their own, his limbs rebel against him and a sentient Siri starts playing up. No matter the mess he gets into, he can always find a creative way to get out.

Renowned for his warmth, ingenuity and impeccable comic timing, Tweedy the Clown is a household name in the southwest of England, where he regularly performs with Giffords Circus. Tweedy is also the recipient of a British Empire Medal and an Honorary Fellowship Award from the University of Gloucestershire.

Audiences from one to a hundred and one alike will delight in Tweedy’s repertoire of comedic talents, which have made him one of the most respected and popular clowns the country currently has to offer.

Tweedy’s Massive Solo Show will perform 6 - 30 Aug (except 17 and 24) at 10:15 am at the Underbelly's George Square Gardens (Udderbelly). Tickets are £12.00 - £22.00.

ABOUT UNDERBELLY

Underbelly is a UK-based live entertainment company founded in 2000 by Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood. The company produces and programmes acclaimed theatrical productions, live events, festivals and cultural experiences across the UK and internationally, often in site-specific and unconventional locations.

Alongside ATG Productions, Underbelly is co-producer of the Olivier Award-winning Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. Other recent productions include Macbeth alongside Wessex Grove starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, Nutcracker at the Tuff Nutt Jazz Club with The McOnie Company and Southbank Centre, Cabaret Royale in Charleston, and Tweedy’s Massive Circus.

In 2023, the company opened its first permanent venue, Underbelly Boulevard Soho, in London’s West End. The venue presents a year-round programme of cabaret, comedy, circus, music and theatre, alongside free events and artist development initiatives. Artists appearing at the venue have included Steven Frayne, Flo & Joan, James Acaster, John Bishop, Dara Ó Briain, Michelle Wolf, Mason Alexander Park, Tim Key and Laura Benanti.

As one of the leading producers at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for over 25 years, Underbelly has presented Landmark Productions including Fleabag, SIX, My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?), Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!, Humans by Circa and work from Mischief Comedy.

Underbelly also produces major festivals and events including Underbelly Festival, Christmas in Leicester Square and Skate Leicester Square, and has previously delivered large-scale public events including Pride in London, West End Live, Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, Edinburgh’s Christmas, Dubai Expo and The Walk and the first ever swarm drone show as part of Hogmanay’s online celebrations in 2020. Since 2025, Underbelly is also the programming producer for Nevill Holt Festival in Leicestershire.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming