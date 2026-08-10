Photos: HAM is Now Playing at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

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All new production photos have been relesed from HAM, now playing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The production officially opens on 10 August and will run at Summerhall Arts, Old Lab until 30 August 2026. Check out the phtoos below!

Hotter Project first debuted at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with HOTTER in 2017 which had three sell-out runs and toured across the UK. Their previous productions also include FITTER and The Last Show Before We Die. HAM sees them return to the Fringe with a newly devised piece.

A grief-stricken vegan seeks revenge for the death of a pig. First, he thinks for a long time. Second, he blames his mother. Finally, he wreaks the ultimate vengeance... by putting on a play. HAM is a kinky eco-hijacking of Shakespeare’s Hamlet about meat, madness and the power of shame. The 'vividly, viscerally alive' (The Guardian) Hotter Project twists this high-brow tragedy into a sordid wrestle between a vegan and a sausage-lover. As we hurtle towards the end of humankind, every one of us must decide: to eat, or not to eat? Is that the question?

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