Photos: First Look At ROLEPLAY Playing Edinburgh Festival

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A ferocious one woman comedy turned psychological thriller from the award-winning producers of Baby Reindeer, Fleabag and Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

An unflinching new play about sex, power, and the economics of attention, ROLEPLAY is written and performed by award-winning creative Hannah Reilly, and directed by Paige Rattray.

ROLEPLAY follows a broke feminist podcaster who rebrands as a provocative ‘slutfluencer’ in pursuit of fame, only to lose herself in the performance. Hilarious, gripping and surreal, the show is a razor-sharp interrogation of modern sex, womanhood and the commodification of feminism in the age of the personal brand.

Diving headfirst into the contradictions of contemporary feminism, where empowerment, sexuality and capitalism collide, ROLEPLAY interrogates the pressure to package identity as content, exposing the blurred boundaries between agency and exploitation, performance and reality. Urgent and unsettling, it explores the rise of personal branding in a culture where intimacy is monetised and authenticity is carefully curated – from podcast culture to influencer economies – capturing a generation navigating visibility, power and consent in an increasingly performative world.

Writer/performer Hannah Reilly is the recipient of the ATYP Rebel Wilson Comedy Commission, for which she developed the hit musical comedy The Deb. Director Paige Rattray’s extensive stage and screen work includes Fangirls at the Lyric Hammersmith, and three years as Director of New Work and Artistic Development at Sydney Theatre Company.

ROLEPLAY performs 7-31 August (not 11, 18, 25). Tickets can be purchased here.

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