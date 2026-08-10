FERAL Comedy Show by Jess Fuchs to Play Edinburgh Festival Fringe

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Sydney-based stand-up comedian Jess Fuchs will bring her new show Feral to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, marking her highly anticipated first full festival run following an Australian tour.

Jess Fuchs left home to avoid her problems and returned even more broken. Not all those who wander are lost. Sure… but some who wander are walking slowly because they've shattered their coccyx on the Cliffs of Moher. Sometimes it takes literally breaking your ass on the Cliffs of Moher to realise you were fine all along…and it was the trying to change that was the problem.

In Feral, Fuchs explores what happens when you meticulously plan, rehearse, and overthink your way through life… only for everything to unravel anyway. At its core, Feral is about pressure: where it comes from, how it builds, what it forces you to hide - and what happens when you can't release it. Tackling everything from body image, shame, and what it means to be 'different', to unsolicited advice, healthcare, and the myths of change and self-improvement, she dissects the contradictions of modern existence with wit, warmth, and unflinching honesty.

After overidentifying with the Titanic, a boat scrutinised for her size, loaded with impossible expectations, and sunk in the middle of nowhere, Fuchs turns her attention to the pressures women face. Especially loud, big women. Get married. Have kids. Be skinny. Feral is about her complete inability, or rather refusal to do any of that, and choosing to return to a feral state instead.

Feral is a show bursting at the seams with a lively off-the-cuff energy. It's big, bold, high-energy storytelling - highly relatable, personal, but not trauma-dumpy - weaving anecdotes, observations and stories throughout a central narrative of a girls trip to Ireland gone wrong.

With a fast-growing international profile and over 100,000 followers across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, Fuchs has built a loyal digital audience who connect with her sharply observed, effortlessly funny takes on everyday life. Translating that same magnetic energy to the stage, Feral sees her blend incisive stand-up with electric crowd work and deeply personal storytelling.

“When you're a big, playful, extroverted woman, people feel comfortable telling you how you should be, rather than celebrating who you are,” says Jess. “This show is about pushing back, but also about human contradictions… being confident and vulnerable at the same time, even when people don't want you to be.”

A Sydney-based stand-up comedian, writer, and actor, Fuchs is known for her razor-sharp crowd work and dynamic storytelling style. She has performed across Australia, Europe, the UK, and the United States, and is a regular host at The Comedy Store in Sydney, Comedy Republic in Melbourne, and Top Secret Comedy Club in London. She has opened for major international comedians including Fortune Feimster, Gianmarco Soresi, Morgan Jay, Craig Conant, and Rafi Bastos.

Her comedy centres women's experiences, social behaviour, and the unspoken rules people are expected to follow, delivered with a playful irreverence and fearless perspective. In 2025, she independently released her debut stand-up special Thick & Thin on YouTube, further cementing her reputation as a rising global voice in comedy.

The Edinburgh Fringe run of Feral follows her biggest Australian festival circuit tour to date, with a show designed for audiences who enjoy intelligent, feminist, self-aware comedy that moves seamlessly between big laughs, audience interaction, and bold storytelling.

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