PYGmalion Will Close Season With (PLAN C) By Andrea D. Peterson

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At a time when women’s health, bodily autonomy, and reproductive rights remain urgent and deeply personal issues, PYGmalion Theatre Company will close its 2025/2026 season with the world premiere of (plan c) by Andrea D. Peterson, directed by Fran Pruyn. The production runs May 1 through May 16 at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in downtown Salt Lake City.

(plan c) centers women’s lived experiences—exploring the complexities of reproductive decision-making, the gaps and frustrations within women’s healthcare systems, and the emotional realities that are often overlooked or simplified in public discourse. Through humor and honesty, the play gives voice to stories that have historically been minimized, reframed, or told from the outside.

Director Fran Pruyn described the story: “Ginnifer, a bright 37-year-old, is living in her sister’s basement after losing her copywriting job to AI. After a single date, she becomes unexpectedly pregnant. The play follows her decision-making process and her relationships—with her sister, Sarah; Stanley, the baby’s father; and her OB-GYN—as she navigates the realities of pregnancy. Ginnifer makes two decisions: to have sex with Stanley, and whether to keep the baby. Everything else unfolds in ways that feel increasingly beyond her control."

She added why it's a vital story to tell now. "This is not a pro-life or a pro-choice piece of theatre. It is not political. (plan c) explores the complexity of single parenthood, the confusion surrounding women’s healthcare, and the reality that there is no one-size-fits-all path in pregnancy—or in life.”

Actor Nicole Finney, who plays Sarah, emphasized the play’s relevance: “Women’s health and bodily autonomy continue to be pressing issues. This play doesn’t just touch on those themes—it humanizes them. It asks audiences to sit with the emotional complexity behind conversations that are often reduced to headlines or soundbites. Building empathy is really vital right now.”

Playwright Andrea D. Peterson highlighted the importance of centering women’s voices: “For too long, stories about women’s bodies and experiences have been told from a distance—often filtered through perspectives that don’t fully understand them. Our existence has felt like living inside a parenthetical statement: present, but set aside. I’m done with the parentheses. It’s time to be the full sentence, the full idea—full stop.”

Peterson spoke about why she was compelled to write the show.

“This is not a feminist, man-bashing play," she explained. I’m far more interested in the nuance that often gets lost in public discourse. In this story, no one is spared: science, gender, and even the evolution of the female body itself are all put under the microscope. I hope this play sparks honest, uncomfortable, and necessary conversations about the systemic neglect of women’s health. I want audiences to reflect on why these issues are still so widespread, to feel empathy for those who have struggled to be heard in medical spaces, and to recognize how common these experiences really are. More than anything, I hope it encourages people to listen more closely and to carry these conversations beyond the theatre in ways that lead to awareness, advocacy, and meaningful change."

Peterson noted the story’s origins in her own experience: “A few years back, I was faced with outdated and troubling realities about women’s health relating to my own body. I’ve long been surprised by how far behind this field remains—how many issues are ignored, dismissed, placed squarely on the shoulders of women, or still debated in 2026."

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