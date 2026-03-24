Geniusas Duo Will Perform HEART TO HEART Concert in April

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As the Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation (The Bachauer) celebrates its 50th anniversary, audiences are invited to attend the final concert of the Bachauer 2025/26 Concert Series.

The Bachauer brings world-class piano experiences to global and local communities through transformative opportunities including competitions, festivals, concerts, and educational programs.

During this celebratory year, Bachauer laureates have returned to the stage of the Jeanné Wagner Theatre of the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in downtown Salt Lake City, sharing music that spans centuries and continents.

For our final concert of the season, we present Bachauer Gold Medalist Lukas Geniušas and Cliburn Silver Medalist Anna Geniushene – a husband-and-wife duo – in a two-piano program entitled Heart to Heart, featuring Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances, Adams' Hallelujah Junction, and Copland's El Salón México.

This concert is on a special night, Monday, April 13th, 7:30 pm, at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W Broadway.

Acclaimed individually for their electrifying artistry and together for their remarkable musical synergy, Russian-Lithuanian pianists Lukas Geniušas and Anna Geniushene have emerged as one of today's most compelling piano duos.

Born just a year apart in Moscow and now based in Lithuania, these artists balance vibrant international careers with family life, raising their three young children while continuing to inspire audiences together.

Lukas is a Bachauer Gold Medalist and laureate of the Chopin and Tchaikovsky International Competitions. Anna rose to international prominence as Silver Medalist of The Cliburn International Competition, where her “powerhouse sound” captivated critics and audiences alike.

Bachauer Executive Director Kary Billings said of the upcoming concert: “We are thrilled to present two major competition medalists on the Bachauer stage, combining forces in an exciting two-piano program. Their program offers the rich harmonies and orchestral colors of Rachmaninoff, and the rhythmic energy and driving patterns of John Adams. With two pianos, it is twice the fun, and twice the possibilities.”

From June 14 to June 27, the Junior Competition, for ages 11-14, runs from June 14-20, and the Young Artists Competition, for ages 15-18, is from June 21-27.

Every two years, the world's most promising pianists convene in Salt Lake City for the prestigious Bachauer Competitions to compete for recognition, cash, and prizes. The Junior and Young Artists Competitions received 316 applications from 28 countries. Nearly 160 pianists performed a 30-minute recital during the Preliminary Round, hosted in Hamburg, New York City, Seoul, Shanghai, and Salt Lake City.

56 competitors have now been invited to compete this June during two weeks of performances in Salt Lake City. They will continue their quest for over $60,000 US in prizes and the opportunity to perform in the Final Round in Abravanel Hall with the Utah Symphony.