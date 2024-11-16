THE SABBATH GIRL Original Cast Recording is Now Available

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Center Stage Records has announced the release of The Sabbath Girl: A New Musical (Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording) on all digital platforms, with a CD to be issued in early 2025. The new cast album can be saved now at https://orcd.co/sabbathgirl. The CD can be pre-ordered exclusively at www.CenterStageRecords.com.

In The Sabbath Girl, Angie Mastrantoni has a lot going for her: her own art gallery, a new apartment, but not much time for romance … until a neighbor unexpectedly knocks on her door. This sparkling new musical is about big-city life and the possibility of finding love when you're least looking for it — maybe even right down the hall. The Sabbath Girl had its world premiere at Penguin Rep Theatre in Stony Point, NY, this past May. Talkin' Broadway called the show “a magical tale that's both traditional and fresh, and [Berg's] melodies never cease to touch the heart.”

“Working on this show with such an amazing cast and creative team was a gift,” said Cary Gitter, book writer and co-lyricist. “We're thrilled to have this album out in the world and to share the story and the score with a wider audience.”

The cast of The Sabbath Girl is Marilyn Caserta (Six - Theatre World Award), Diana DiMarzio (The Visit, Sweeney Todd), Rory Max Kaplan (Jersey Boys, A Bronx Tale), Lauren Singerman (Caroline, or Change, Forbidden Broadway), and Max Wolkowitz (Indecent, My Name Is Asher Lev). Penguin Rep Theatre presented the Off-Broadway premiere of The Sabbath Girl: A New Musical, with book by Cary Gitter, lyrics by Neil Berg and Cary Gitter, music by Neil Berg, and conception and direction by Joe Brancato, which played a limited engagement through September 1, 2024, at 59E59 Theaters. The music team for The Sabbath Girl includes Wendy Bobbitt Cavett (musical supervision and arrangements), Matthew Lowy (musical direction), and Alex Wise (orchestrations). The album is produced by Rory Max Kaplan, associate produced by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett and Matthew Lowy, and executive produced by Neil Berg for Grumpy Old Men LLC.

About Center Stage Records

Center Stage Records is the new label from Broadway Records founder, Grammy Award and Tony Award-winner, Van Dean. The label is dedicated to the preservation of Broadway, London, Off-Broadway, new musicals in development and theater-related solo albums. Center Stage Records premiered with the original Broadway cast recordings of How to Dance In Ohio and Gutenberg the Musical, Steven Pasquale's “Some Other Time” with John Pizzarelli and the Original London Cast Recording of Mandela the Musical. Other 2024 releases include Lea Salonga's “Sounding Joy - The Holiday Album”, JC Chasez and Jimmy Harry's “Playing With Fire”, Patti LuPone's new double album “A Life in Notes”, and the London recording of Alice Down the Rabbit Hole. Select highlights of the Center Stage Records back catalog include the Grammy-nominated albums of Burt Bacharach & Steven Sater's Some Lovers and Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots, as well as the Classic Stage Company hit revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, Lewberger's The Wizard of Friendship, and the West End cast albums of Everybody's Talking About Jamie and Ride. Additionally, solo albums from Norbert Leo Butz, Bobby Conte, Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Orfeh and Andy Karl, Micky Dolenz, Michael Longoria and many more. To peruse the entire catalog, please visit www.CenterStageRecords.com. Follow Center Stage Records on all social platforms @centerstagercds.

