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Spotlight: JESA at The Public Theater

JESA now in performances at The Public!

By: Mar. 26, 2026
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When four estranged Korean American sisters reunite in Orange County to perform their father’s Jesa—a traditional ritual honoring the dead—old wounds erupt, secrets surface, and ghosts (literal and emotional) refuse to stay buried. Don't miss the riotous and heart-wrenching, JESA, now extended through April 12, get tickets today!

With razor-sharp dialogue, explosive humor, and unexpected tenderness, JESA asks how we honor our ancestors when we can barely stand each other. Come for the sibling brawls and burning shrimp, stay for the aching truth of what binds us.

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