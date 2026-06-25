SHANGRI-LA-LA, Siegfried & Roy Musical Comedy, to Play Harrisburg, NYC and Philadelphia
Written by Mike Meier and Peter Giambalvo, the show will play Gamut Theatre and American Theatre of Actors.
A one-hour festival version of the new musical comedy will appear this summer and fall at the Harrisburg Fringe Festival, Midtown International Theatre Festival, Rogue Theater Festival, and Philadelphia Fringe Festival.
The tigers have been fed, the rhinestones have been polished, and Las Vegas is once again ready for its close-up. Shangri-La-La, a new musical comedy inspired by the rise of Siegfried & Roy, is heading to multiple festival stages this summer and fall, with performances scheduled in Harrisburg, New York City, Philadelphia, and online through the Rogue Theater Festival.
Written by Mike Meier and Peter Giambalvo, Shangri-La-La looks at the improbable rise of two German-born entertainers who transformed themselves into one of the most recognizable stage acts in Las Vegas history. The show blends music, comedy, show-business mythology, and a healthy respect for the questionable judgment required to share a stage with large carnivorous animals.
The current one-hour festival version focuses on the creation of the Siegfried & Roy legend: the ambition, the friendship, the magic, the hustle, the big cats, the bigger hair, and the glittering machinery of Las Vegas entertainment.
'The show is about dreams, reinvention, spectacle, and the completely reasonable decision to perform with tigers,' said writer/composer Mike Meier. 'Actual events inspire it - unfortunately - but we added music, jokes, and enough Vegas shimmer to make the truth look underdressed.'
Upcoming performances include:
Harrisburg Fringe Festival
July 19, 2026
Gamut Theatre
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Tickets: https://harrisburg.ssboxoffice.com/events/?
Midtown International Theatre Festival
July 25 and 26, 2026
American Theatre of Actors
New York City
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shangri-la-la-a-comedy-musical-about-siegfried-roy-tickets-1989267183696?aff=odcleoeventsincollection
Rogue Theater Festival
Digital / Online Festival Presentation
July 2026
Tickets: https://cur8.com/17616/project/139957
Philadelphia Fringe Festival
September 27, 2026 - 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM
SideQuest Theater at The Adrienne Theater
2030 Sansom Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Website: https://phillyfringe.org/
Part musical comedy, part Vegas fever dream, and part cautionary tale about fame, ambition, spectacle, litigation, and tigers with excellent Stage Presence, Shangri-La-La invites audiences to laugh at the impossible machinery of show business - and maybe even root for the magicians.
The production is also connected to an upcoming television project expected to air on U.S. screens in Spring 2027.
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