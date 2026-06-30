Paris Opera Ballet Étoile Hugo Marchand Artists at the Center is Coming to City Center

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New York City Center will present Paris Opera Ballet Étoile Hugo Marchand Artists at the Center from July 23 through 26. Possessing undeniable virtuosity, lyricism, and charisma, Hugo Marchand is perhaps the most famous male Étoile of the Paris Opera Ballet—the highest rank in the most prestigious ballet company in the world.

As curator and lead performer of City Center’s fifth Artists at the Center program, Marchand assembles a program of ballets exhibiting a diversity of styles from George Balanchine and Maurice Béjart to Carolyn Carlson. “To me, dance is about poetry. It’s about showing our inner soul,” says Hugo Marchand. “The dancers for this program are people that I've known for 15, maybe 20 years. So, bringing them to New York is, to me, sharing the beauty of dance with the people I love the most.”

The highlight of the program is Maurice Béjart’s Boléro, a tour de force piece for a dancer so special that few artists have been granted permission to perform the work since its creation in 1961. Set to Ravel’s Boléro, Marchand dances an athletic, dramatic solo surrounded by 18 dancers from the Béjart Ballet Lausanne.

Marchand also dances a pas de deux with fellow Paris Opera Ballet Étoile Dorothée Gilbert from the seductive, sumptuous Le Parc by Angelin Preljocaj. Inspired by Les Liaisons Dangereuses and set to music by Mozart, Le Parc is a sensual exploration of the way love blossoms through a balance of classical and modern forms. The program also includes Béjart’s The Firebird, performed by Béjart Ballet Lausanne, returning to New York for the first time in 30 years; George Balanchine’s Sonatine with Paris Opera Ballet Étoiles Léonore Baulac and Germain Louvet; Trois gnossiennes with Baulac and Marchand; and a pas de deux from Carolyn Carlson’s Signes with Gilbert and Louvet.

Win a Trip to Paris on Air France & Tickets to Hugo Marchand

Celebrating the ongoing relationship with the dancers of the Paris Opera Ballet, New York City Center and Air France are collaborating on a special sweepstakes running June 30 through July 7. As part of City Center’s commitment to bring the world’s best to New York, one lucky winner will receive a pair of tickets to a performance of Hugo Marchand Artists at the Center and two round-trip tickets to Paris. The prize honors the extraordinary artistic exchange between City Center and the Paris Opera Ballet, whose dancers are among the most acclaimed performers in the world.

Fans can enter to win by filling out this form https://www.nycitycenter.org/pdps/2026-2027/hugo-marchand-artists-at-the-center/#AirFranceSweepstakes.

Tickets and General Information

Tickets from $45 (fees included) can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office. City Center Access Club is available to those 40 years of age and under and offers a limited number of $28 tickets (fees included) to City Center productions. For more information and to sign up, visit NYCityCenter.org/Access. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

Sonatine

Choreography by George Balanchine © The George Balanchine Trust

Music by Maurice Ravel

Featuring Paris Opera Ballet Étoiles Léonore Baulac and Germain Louvet

Piano by Elena Bonnay

The Firebird

Choreography by Maurice Béjart

Music by Igor Stravinsky

Featuring Konosuke Takeoka (Jul 23 & 25), Hideo Kishimoto (Jul 24 & 26), Béjart Ballet Lausanne

Pas de deux from Le Parc

Choreography by Angelin Preljocaj

Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Featuring Paris Opera Ballet Étoiles Dorothée Gilbert and Hugo Marchand

Trois gnossiennes

Choreography by Hans van Manen

Music by Erik Satie

Featuring Paris Opera Ballet Étoiles Léonore Baulac and Hugo Marchand

Piano by Elena Bonnay

L'esprit du Bleu

Choreography by Carolyn Carlson

Music by Réné Aubry

Featuring Paris Opera Ballet Étoiles Dorothée Gilbert and Germain Louvet

Boléro

Choreography by Maurice Béjart

Music by Maurice Ravel

Featuring Paris Opera Ballet Étoile Hugo Marchand with Béjart Ballet Lausanne

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