Paris Opera Ballet Étoile Hugo Marchand Artists at the Center is Coming to City Center
The highlight of the program is Maurice Béjart’s Boléro.
New York City Center will present Paris Opera Ballet Étoile Hugo Marchand Artists at the Center from July 23 through 26. Possessing undeniable virtuosity, lyricism, and charisma, Hugo Marchand is perhaps the most famous male Étoile of the Paris Opera Ballet—the highest rank in the most prestigious ballet company in the world.
As curator and lead performer of City Center’s fifth Artists at the Center program, Marchand assembles a program of ballets exhibiting a diversity of styles from George Balanchine and Maurice Béjart to Carolyn Carlson. “To me, dance is about poetry. It’s about showing our inner soul,” says Hugo Marchand. “The dancers for this program are people that I've known for 15, maybe 20 years. So, bringing them to New York is, to me, sharing the beauty of dance with the people I love the most.”
The highlight of the program is Maurice Béjart’s Boléro, a tour de force piece for a dancer so special that few artists have been granted permission to perform the work since its creation in 1961. Set to Ravel’s Boléro, Marchand dances an athletic, dramatic solo surrounded by 18 dancers from the Béjart Ballet Lausanne.
Marchand also dances a pas de deux with fellow Paris Opera Ballet Étoile Dorothée Gilbert from the seductive, sumptuous Le Parc by Angelin Preljocaj. Inspired by Les Liaisons Dangereuses and set to music by Mozart, Le Parc is a sensual exploration of the way love blossoms through a balance of classical and modern forms. The program also includes Béjart’s The Firebird, performed by Béjart Ballet Lausanne, returning to New York for the first time in 30 years; George Balanchine’s Sonatine with Paris Opera Ballet Étoiles Léonore Baulac and Germain Louvet; Trois gnossiennes with Baulac and Marchand; and a pas de deux from Carolyn Carlson’s Signes with Gilbert and Louvet.
Win a Trip to Paris on Air France & Tickets to Hugo Marchand
Celebrating the ongoing relationship with the dancers of the Paris Opera Ballet, New York City Center and Air France are collaborating on a special sweepstakes running June 30 through July 7. As part of City Center’s commitment to bring the world’s best to New York, one lucky winner will receive a pair of tickets to a performance of Hugo Marchand Artists at the Center and two round-trip tickets to Paris. The prize honors the extraordinary artistic exchange between City Center and the Paris Opera Ballet, whose dancers are among the most acclaimed performers in the world.
Fans can enter to win by filling out this form https://www.nycitycenter.org/pdps/2026-2027/hugo-marchand-artists-at-the-center/#AirFranceSweepstakes.
Tickets and General Information
Tickets from $45 (fees included) can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office. City Center Access Club is available to those 40 years of age and under and offers a limited number of $28 tickets (fees included) to City Center productions. For more information and to sign up, visit NYCityCenter.org/Access. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues.
Sonatine
Choreography by George Balanchine © The George Balanchine Trust
Music by Maurice Ravel
Featuring Paris Opera Ballet Étoiles Léonore Baulac and Germain Louvet
Piano by Elena Bonnay
The Firebird
Choreography by Maurice Béjart
Music by Igor Stravinsky
Featuring Konosuke Takeoka (Jul 23 & 25), Hideo Kishimoto (Jul 24 & 26), Béjart Ballet Lausanne
Pas de deux from Le Parc
Choreography by Angelin Preljocaj
Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Featuring Paris Opera Ballet Étoiles Dorothée Gilbert and Hugo Marchand
Trois gnossiennes
Choreography by Hans van Manen
Music by Erik Satie
Featuring Paris Opera Ballet Étoiles Léonore Baulac and Hugo Marchand
Piano by Elena Bonnay
L'esprit du Bleu
Choreography by Carolyn Carlson
Music by Réné Aubry
Featuring Paris Opera Ballet Étoiles Dorothée Gilbert and Germain Louvet
Boléro
Choreography by Maurice Béjart
Music by Maurice Ravel
Featuring Paris Opera Ballet Étoile Hugo Marchand with Béjart Ballet Lausanne
|
UNMOORED | Stage & Film Summer Season at Marist University
Marist University Symphonic Hall (7/12-7/12)
|
LAGNIAPPE | Stage & Film Summer Season at Marist University
Marist University Symphonic Hall (7/11-7/11)
|
Butoh: Into the Depth
New York Butoh Institute/Vangeline (7/08-7/31)
|
TRIP AROUND THE SUN | Stage & Film Summer Season at Marist University
Marist University Symphonic Hall (7/26-7/26)
|
Hadid
59E59 Theatres (7/10-7/21)
|
PAPER MENAGERIE | Stage & Film Summer Season at the Bardavon
Bardavon 1869 Opera House (7/19-7/19)
|
WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND | Stage & Film Summer Season at the Bardavon
Bardavon 1869 Opera House (8/01-8/02)
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
|
MENAFEE | Stage & Film Summer Season at Marist University
Marist University Symphonic Hall (7/25-7/25)