PAIRINGS to Bring Nightly Improvised Music and Dance Performances to La MaMa

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La Mama Experimental Theatre Club and POLYMATH have announced a livestream of the very first performance of PA I R I N G S. This is a new intimate improvisational performance series bringing together boundary-pushing artists across music and movement. 7 nights, 7 pairings, all improvised compositions. The inaugural performance will be livestreamed, 8:30pm EDT on Monday, June 20, 2026.

Each night, an interdisciplinary musician and movement artist come together to create a one-of-a-kind performance, improvised live in the moment. Gathered intimately on the floor among blankets, pillows, and chairs, the audience becomes part of a space designed for play, spontaneity, and reconnecting with the artist within.

PA I R I N G S runs June 22–28, 2026 at La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre (66 East 4th Street, NYC 10003). Tickets are $35 (general) and $30 (students/seniors). Additionally, the first 10 tickets of each performance are $10 (limit 2 per person). Livestream tickets are $15. Two and three performance packages are available. All tickets are general admission, BYO Blankets and pillows, folding chairs also available.

Conceived as a first-of-its-kind live collaboration series, PA I R I N G S brings together world-renowned artists to create entirely original work in real time on the La MaMa stage. Created by Cameron Sczempka, Polymath Associate Producers Serena Wolman, Milo Milosevic; Art Direction, Design by Milo Milosevic.

THE LIVE LINE UP (*D for Dancer, *M for Musician)

Monday June 22 [also via livestream] MADISON OLANDT (D) x LAU NOAH (M)

Tuesday June 23 ASTRID SONNE (M) x LIANA ZHEN-AI (D)

Wednesday June 24 Ben Green (D) x CREAMS (M)

Thursday June 25 ELORI SAXL (M) x CHLOE CRENSHAW (D)

Friday June 26 MADISON WADA (D) x QIUJIANG LEVI LU (M)

Saturday June 27 LAVVVY (D) x IBRAHIMA MBAYE (M)

Sunday June 28 Maleek Washington (D) x Melanie Charles (M)

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