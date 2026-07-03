HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Cancels Weekend Performances
Due to the theatre's cooling system not working accordingly, July 3-5 performances have been canceled.
It's not just the rivalry getting heated - it's New York City, too.
Performances set for July 3-5 of HEATED RIVALRY: AN UNAUTHORIZED PARODY have been canceled due to issues with the theatre's cooling system. All ticketholders should have received a notification via e-mail with the cancelation and any further information regarding their purchase.
Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom. Relive all of the moments from the show up close on the small-stage by a cast of Broadway actors. The musical features cameos by characters like "Rose Landry" and "Ilya's Ass."
The creative team for Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody includes Dylan MarcAurele (Book, Music, Lyrics and Orchestrations), Alan Kliffer (Direction), Brooke & Tiffany Engen (Choreography), Mateo Chavez (Music Direction), Sully Ross (Scenic Design), Brendan McCann (Costume Design), Devin Cameron (Lighting Design), Germán Martinez (Sound Design), and Ann James (Intimacy Coordinator/Sensitivity Specialist).
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