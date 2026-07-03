HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Cancels Weekend Performances

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It's not just the rivalry getting heated - it's New York City, too.

Performances set for July 3-5 of HEATED RIVALRY: AN UNAUTHORIZED PARODY have been canceled due to issues with the theatre's cooling system. All ticketholders should have received a notification via e-mail with the cancelation and any further information regarding their purchase.

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom. Relive all of the moments from the show up close on the small-stage by a cast of Broadway actors. The musical features cameos by characters like "Rose Landry" and "Ilya's Ass."

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