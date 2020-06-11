IEFTA In Collaboration With The Marché Du Film-Festival De Cannes Announces For The Second Year IEFTA's Sponsorship Of A 10,000€ Prize For Documentary Works-In-Progress

The Monaco-based International Emerging Film Talent Association (IEFTA) returns to this year's special virtual edition of the Marché du Film-Festival de Cannes online 22 - 26 June. For the second year, IEFTA will sponsor a cash award of 10,000€ given to one of the 32 docs-in-progress from 8 countries participating in the Marché's 'Docs-in-Progress Showcases at the Doc Corner' program headed by Pierre-Alexis Chevit, Head of Cannes Docs.

Each year, Cannes Docs partners with a number of festivals and organizations from all over the world to showcase curated selections of docs-in-progress in finalization stage, aiming to hit the circuit within a few weeks or months. These showcases of docs-in-progress are primarily designed for decision makers looking for fresh new titles, in particular festival programmers and sales agents. The projects are also generally in search of post-production funding or general gap financing, and sometimes still open to co-production opportunities.

The docs-in-progress will be unveiled in the form of a pitch and a 10 minutes sequence of the rough cut. All docs-in-progress have the chance to win a number of prizes, including the €10,000 Docs-in-Progress Award, supported by IEFTA. The Award provides invaluable recognition and concrete support to filmmakers eager to finish their films.

The list of countries/partners participating in the 2020 Docs-in-Progress program include: Showcase CIRCLE, CIRCLE WOMEN DOC ACCELERATOR; Showcase Italy, FESTIVAL DEI POPOLI + TORINO FILM FESTIVAL, Toscana Film Commission + Film Commission Torino Piemonte; Showcase FIDBA, FIDBA Festival Internacional de Cine Documental de Buenos Aires; Showcase Philippines, FILM DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL OF THE PHILIPPINES; Showcase New Zealand, NEW ZEALAND FILM COMMISSION; Showcase Paris DOC; PARISDOC, Cinéma du reel; Showcase Canada, TELEFILM CANADA; Showcase Ukraine, DOCUDAYS UA, UKRAINIAN INSTITUTE

Jurors for the 2020 Docs-in-Progress competition include Zane Balčus, the head of the Baltic Sea Forum for Documentaries in Riga, Latvia; Lea Maria Strandbæk Sørensen, the Impact & Workshop Manager of Nordisk Panorama's Impact and Doc Forward Talent Workshops; and Lina Soualem, a French-Palestinian-Algerian filmmaker and actress who was the winner of last year's IEFTA supported Docs-in-Progress Award for her film Their Algeria.

Every year during the Marché du Film, Cannes Docs offers a dedicated venue and tailored program of events for all feature documentary film professionals - filmmakers and industry decision-makers alike. At the heart of the world's n°1 film festival and market, Cannes Docs reaffirms the fundamental place and role of the documentary genre and works at ever strengthening its organic integration within the global cinema industry. https://www.marchedufilm.com/programs/cannes-docs/

"IEFTA is proud to support documentary filmmakers through this cash prize and our partnership with the Marché du Film and Cannes Doc," states IEFTA President Marco Orsini. 'Especially during these times, we hope this award will encourage others in the industry to support documentary filmmakers in their own regions."

IEFTA is a Monaco based non-governmental organization founded with the purpose of discovering and developing film talent from emerging regions, globally. We connect film makers to established industry professionals, engage cultural diversity and foster relationships that are; mentoring, inspiring and educational. This year marks the 14th anniversary of IEFTA-supported initiatives. https://www.iefta.org

Related Articles Shows View More Monaco Stories