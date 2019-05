SONORA SANTANERA Comes to Mexico's Auditorio 6/2

SONORA SANTANERA is playing at Auditorio in Mexico on June 2, 2019.

After the success on our stage in 2018, La Sonora Santanera by Carlos Colorado and María Fernanda returns with a new show. In this show you can enjoy all the successes that have accompanied them for more than 60 years as well as great guests, an afternoon full of nostalgia and music that you can not miss.

For tickets and more information, please visit http://www.auditorio.com.mx/





