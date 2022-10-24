Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Overture Galleries Hosts Reception With Artists Featured In Fall Cycle Next Month

A free Galleries Reception, open to the public, with artists' talks will be held Friday, Nov. 4 from 5-9 p.m. 

Oct. 24, 2022  

Meet the artists and hear about the inspiration behind their work! Overture Galleries fall 2022 exhibitions in Galleries I, II and III run through Monday, Nov. 28 and in Playhouse Gallery through Sunday, Dec. 4. A free Galleries Reception, open to the public, with artists' talks will be held Friday, Nov. 4 from 5-9 p.m.

In Galleries I, II and III, the intersection of human-made vs. natural creations and differing interpretations of landscapes dominate this season's selection of art. Artistic tools include such variety as a grandmother's antique kitchen implements and astrophotography. From microscopic to galactic, the artwork appeals to viewers to take time to consider how one perceives their current time and place. In Playhouse Gallery, Overture is pleased to present PhotoMidwest Members in their exhibition corresponding with their Biennial Festival 2022.

Overture Galleries are always free and open to the public, and most artworks are for sale by regional artists.

GALLERY I: STRUCTURE AND TERRAINS

Mark Pflughoeft & Kelly Jean Ohl

Finding inspiration from nature, Mark Pflughoeft and Kelly Jean Ohl manipulate natural textures and geometric forms within their art. Pflughoeft addresses human interference with the land in his paintings. Ohl creates textured ceramics inspired by the natural world.

GALLERY II: MACRO MEZZO MICRO

Douglas Yu, Michael Knapstein & Christian Strait

Three perspectives: Douglas Yu's charcoal drawings reveal a micro world of organic shapes based on natural science. Michael Knapstein's photographs express the mezzo view of classic middle America. And Christian Strait's macro work uses astrophotography as a starting point to explore the Zodiac.

GALLERY III: LIMINAL SPACE

Leo Salazar & Michael Wartgow

Leo Salazar and Michael Wartgow utilize layers to convey a distinct space-time. Salazar paints abstractions of daily inspirations and unique representations of the city of Madison. Wartgow's art forces viewers to slow down, be in the present moment and contemplate the importance of history in their personal lives.


PLAYHOUSE GALLERY: PhotoMidwest Member Exhibition
PhotoMidwest, now in its 24th year, serves as a home for photographic arts in the region. Their Madison gallery and workspaces serve a community of artists and supporters, amateur and professional. This show presents a sampling of PhotoMidwest members' work.

Overture Galleries are sponsored by The Arts Access Fund, a component fund of the Madison Community Foundation, Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, and by contributions to Overture Center for the Arts. Overture is grateful for this community support that helps make these experiences possible.


