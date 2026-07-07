Above the Title Entertainment to Represent Adam Gopnik's TALK THERAPY

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Above the Title Entertainment has launched its exclusive management and booking partnership with writer, essayist, and performer Adam Gopnik for his theatrical production, Talk Therapy. The company will serve as the exclusive representative for the production and is now booking engagements for the 2026–2027 presenting season.

Produced by Steve Martin and James L. Nederlander, Adam Gopnik's Talk Therapy is a 90-minute theatrical memoir that blends storytelling, cultural history, humor, and personal reflection into an unforgettable evening with one of America's most distinguished literary voices.

The project grew out of conversations with Steve Martin, who encouraged Gopnik to bring his singular storytelling talents to the stage. The result is a deeply engaging theatrical experience that traces Gopnik's journey from his childhood and early years as an aspiring writer in SoHo to his life as a husband, father, and internationally acclaimed observer of modern life. Along the way, audiences encounter stories about Central Park, art, literature, snowflakes, rats, family life, and Gopnik's famously enduring relationship with his longtime psychoanalyst—with whom, as he affectionately describes it, he shared perhaps the last and least successful psychoanalysis in the history of New York creative neurosis. Combining literary sophistication with theatrical flair, the show offers a uniquely intimate live experience for performing arts audiences, literary enthusiasts, and anyone fascinated by the complexities of modern life.

The production is currently available for booking for the 2026–2027 season and is ideally suited for performing arts centers, regional theatres, literary festivals, lecture series, universities, museums, and cultural institutions throughout North America.







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