Palace Theater to Present UPSTAGED! Series Shows Featuring Chris Autore and Randye Kaye

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Two new shows will join the Palace Theater's UPstaged! series. Designed for theater lovers who crave intimate, story‑driven performances, these back‑to‑back events spotlight entertainers Chris Autore and Randye Kaye.

Part of the Palace Theater's 2026–2027 Spotlight Series, UPstaged! showcases bold, eclectic theatrical works presented in an immersive, up‑close setting. Every performance centers on the art of storytelling.

UPstaged! | Chris Autore: Look At Me Now

Tuesday, October 6, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Tickets: $35

Following its sold‑out premiere at Don't Tell Mama in NYC, Look At Me Now brings a vibrant blend of pop and Broadway classics from the 1950s to today to the Palace Theater. Step into a musical time machine with Waterbury native Chris Autore, celebrating an astonishing 75 years in show business. Autore's career began in 1950 at just five years old on the Horn and Hardart Children's Hour at NBC Studios in New York, where he performed alongside icons like Tallulah Bankhead, Connie Francis, Bernadette Peters, and Rosemary Clooney.

This musical celebration shines a bright light on the resilience, reinvention, and remarkable journey of a performer who has lived—and survived—a lifetime in entertainment.

Autore is joined by a stellar three‑piece band: Lynn Portas (piano), John Mobilio (bass), and Tom Devino (drums).

UPstaged! | Randye Kaye: Cracks and All

Saturday, April 24, 2027 at 2:00 PM

Tickets: $25

Heartfelt, hilarious, and profoundly human, Cracks and All showcases the many talents of Randye Kaye—NPR affiliate WSHU radio host, former STAR 99.9 personality, actress/singer, voice talent and coach, veteran MC, and acclaimed audiobook narrator with more than 200 titles to her name.

Kaye's one‑woman show dives into the messy and magnificent moments of life—the expectations we hold, the imperfections we hide, and the love we hope to find anyway. With warmth and honesty, she invites audiences to laugh, reflect, and embrace the truth that we are all worthy of love… cracks and all.