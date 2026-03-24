David Marchi to Star in 2ND ACT SERIES at Palace Theater in April 2026

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The Palace Theater will present visual abstract artist David Marchi as part of its 2ND ACT SERIES on Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Marchi began painting following a 2015 boat accident that led to the discovery of his artistic ability, later identified as Acquired Savant Syndrome. Since then, his work has developed into a practice centered on color, texture, and pattern, often inspired by imagery from dreams.

His work has been exhibited internationally and is held in collections worldwide. New York Magazine art critic Jerry Saltz said of his piece Aqua Vita, “David has no fear of scale in this work; his Cézanne-like style showcases great materiality and an expressive sense of flow.”

Marchi also supports organizations including the Born This Way Foundation, the Human Rights Campaign, and the Garde Arts Center, and works with children with physical and mental disabilities through arts education initiatives.

The event is supported by Mary Ellen & Tim Rourke, Thomaston Savings Bank, and the Village at East Farms.

Ticket Information

The event will take place at the Palace Theater in Waterbury, Connecticut. Tickets are $25 and seating is limited. For tickets and more information, visit the Palace Theater website or call 203-346-2000.

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