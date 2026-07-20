UNFOLDING to Open at Pittsford Fine Art Featuring Abstract Painter Mark Stone

NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. Sign Up

Pittsford Fine Art will showcase UNFOLDING, a featured exhibition by Rochester abstract painter Mark Stone. Bringing together paintings created over several years, it includes large-scale works being shown publicly for the first time.

Working primarily in acrylic on wood panel, Stone creates bold geometric compositions that explore the expressive possibilities of color, form and scale. From across the gallery, the paintings appear crisp, graphic and almost digital in their precision. As viewers move closer, subtle brushwork, layered surfaces and the evidence of the artist's hand begin to emerge, transforming what first feels immediate into something tactile and deeply human.

The exhibition ranges from intimate studies to expansive statement pieces, inviting visitors to experience how scale, distance and movement shape the way a painting is seen. Rather than offering a single fixed impression, each work changes as viewers move through the space, revealing new relationships between color, surface and form.

“One of my favorite moments is watching someone experience the work,” says Stone. “People are often drawn in by the color and precision. Then they move closer and realize every line and every field of color has been painted by hand. When they step back again, they see the painting differently than they did the first time. That conversation between distance and discovery has become an important part of my work.”

Stone's paintings reflect both the discipline of a designer and the curiosity of a painter. Guided by experimentation rather than predetermined outcomes, his work explores how simple visual relationships can create rhythm, emotion, and moments of unexpected connection.

Stone's work is available on Instagram at @mark_stone_art.

An opening reception will be held on Friday, August 7 from 5-8 pm with the artist in attendance. The exhibition is free and open to the public during regular gallery hours.

Pittsford Fine Art, a gallery owned and run by 23 prominent regional artists, is open Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; First Fridays, 5-8 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at 4 North Main Street with parking in front or in the nearby public parking lot. Locate us on the web at pittsfordfineartgallery.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/pittsfordfineart.

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Don't Miss a Central New York News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming