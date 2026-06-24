THE TONY BENNETT CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION to Come to The Cutting Room

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Eddie Bruce has literally been singing the praises of Tony Bennett for decades. He has invited his pal, multi-award winner Cabaret and Jazz singer, Sue Matsuki, to share the stage in celebration of what would have been Tony's 100th birthday in this special brunch show. Featuring: Dean Schneider (piano), Brian Glassman (bass) and Lew Leabman (drums). Eddie and Sue will be singing a few of Tony's iconic duets. The performance will take place on Sunday, July 26 from 3:00-4:30pm at The Cutting Room.

Bruce is a powerhouse vocalist, both as one of the best Bennett interpreters and in his own right. Eddie is a Philadelphia-based vocalist, entertainer, and bandleader known for cabaret performances and tributes to Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, and Anthony Newley. With over 40 years in the music industry, he has performed at major venues like Feinstein's, with the Philly Pops and Resorts Atlantic City.

Matsuki, a New York caber-jazz singer known for her great vocals and musical interpretations, has played every club in NY including: Feinstein's, 54 Below, The Village Gate, Birdland, The Iridium, Sweet Rhythm, Carnegie Hall and appeared in five seasons as a Diva Double at the Metropolitan Opera. She has played many theaters across the country and appeared at Crazy Coqs in London and ACT2 in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico.

The Cutting Room – 44 East 32nd Street. $35 Cover / $25 MAC / $25 food/drink minimum.

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