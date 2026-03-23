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Singer-Songwriter Dean Friedman to Perform at Triad Theater

Hear his hits "Ariel," "Lucky Stars," "Lydia," "McDonald's Girl" and more.

By: Mar. 23, 2026
Singer-Songwriter Dean Friedman to Perform at Triad Theater Image

Enjoy an evening with celebrated singer-songwriter Dean Friedman in New York City at the Triad Theater on March 28, at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $48.46.

Dean Friedman has achieved legendary, pop-icon status for chart-topping hits, "Ariel," "Lucky Stars," "Lydia," "McDonald's Girl" and more.

Friedman returns to the stage armed with a collection of true-to-life "story songs"- songs of pathos and humor that deal with family, friends, neighbors, work and the seemingly trivial, yet ultimately essential stuff of everyday life. 




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