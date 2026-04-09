Karen Akers, Steven Brinberg and More to Join Alan & Marilyn Bergman Tribute at 54 Below

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They've been presented with four Emmys, three Oscars, two Grammys - and membership in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Their output of their instantly recognizable lyrics span seven decades: What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?, The Windmills of Your Mind, You Don't Bring Me Flowers, Nice 'n' Easy, and The Way We Were."

The husband-and-wife team of Alan & Marilyn Bergman dazzled the motion picture, television, stage, and record-buying public beginning with their first professional work together in the late 1950s. Married from 1958 until Marilyn's passing in 2022 (Alan died in 2025 just shy of his 100th Birthday), their contributions to the Great Popular Songbook have long since defined - and continue to inspire -- the heart-and-soul relationships of millions of people.

Now The Mabel Mercer Foundation honors that legendary couple in YOU MUST BELIEVE IN SPRING. This special, one-night-only gala concert serves as a benefit evening for the Foundation, whose charter of 40+ years is dedicated to the performance of such timeless lyrics as those epitomized by THE LOVE SONGS OF ALAN & MARILYN BERGMAN.

The event takes place on Thursday, June 4, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at 54 Below. Libations and a two-course meal will accompany the cabaret performance at 6:30 p.m., and the outstanding roster of entertainers includes Karen Akers, Steven Brinberg, Michael-Demby Cain, Natalie Douglas, Bryan Eng, Eric Yves Garcia, Jeff Harnar, Ann Kittredge, Nicolas King, Karen Mason, Marieann Meringolo, Stephanie Pope, Craig Rubano, KT Sullivan and Dorian Woodruff.

Tickets and seating arrangements for YOU MUST BELIEVE IN SPRING: THE LOVE SONGS OF MARILYN & ALAN BERGMAN are set as follows: Premium booth seating: $500 ($300 tax-deductible), Main dining room seating: $300 ($100 tax-deductible), and Bar seating: $200 (non-deductible) All tickets include access to food, drinks, and entertainment in the iconic 54 Below setting, and "cabaret festive attire" is encouraged. (For those unable to participate in person, a livestream option will be available, allowing audiences worldwide to take part in this unforgettable celebration.)