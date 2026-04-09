David Rothenberg Makes 54 Below Debut with NEVER TOO LATE in May

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54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, will welcome David Rothenberg on May 3 at 1pm.

After 33,580 days (and counting) on Planet Earth, David Rothenberg has decided to share his laugh genes with an unsuspecting world. Join him for: Never Too Late—his 54 Below debut complete with brunch and non stop laughs. In preparation for his stand-up comedy debut, he has worked behind the scenes with comics Mort Sahl, Frank Gorshin, and Joy Behar, among others. He once entered a cab that had just been vacated by Jonathan Winters and he has seen all the reruns of “The Golden Girls” …. proceed at your own risk.

David Rothenberg is the founder and first executive director of The Fortune Society, a position he served for 18 years. The advocacy and self-help program for formerly incarcerated men and women has a unique origin.

Rothenberg, a producer and publicist of over 200 Broadway and off-Broadway plays, presented John Herbert's 1967 prison drama Fortune and Men's Eyes. From post-play dialogues, The Fortune Society literally began by leaping through the proscenium arch into the New York City scene.

As a national spokesman for the rights of inmates and former prisoners, Rothenberg has served on numerous independent commissions and government advisory councils. He was a member of the New York City Human Rights Commission.

In 2002, the Fortune Academy was born, a unique residence for formerly incarcerated men and women. With four residents, he created a play, The Castle, which has been performing since 2008, including a year off-Broadway. His memoir, Fortune In My Eyes, was published in 2013.

In the theatre, Rothenberg was associated with some of the most memorable productions of the last half-century, including the original production of Hair, John Gielgud's The School for Scandal, Richard Burton's Hamlet, Blue Man Group, The Boys In The Band, and a multitude of others.

He has hosted a weekly radio show, “Any Saturday,” on WBAI-FM for more than 50 years.

David Rothenberg: Never Too Late plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 3 at 1pm. Cover charges are $47 (includes $7 in fees). Premiums are $74.50 (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/DavidRothenberg. Tickets on the day of performance after 10:00am are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $3 facility fee.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.