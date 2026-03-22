DECADE BY DECADE Returns to The Green Room 42 for Sixth Installment, The 2000s

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Decade by Decade is back at The Green Room 42 with its sixth exhilarating installment, celebrating the unforgettable sounds of the 2000s.

The musical time machine lands for one night only on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 9:30 p.m., promising a high-energy journey through the decade that gave us boy bands, girl power, grunge, and iconic pop anthems.

Curated and directed by Sydney Stephan, Decade by Decade: 2000s blends powerhouse vocals, theatrical storytelling, and a live band to reimagine the era's biggest hits in a fresh, dynamic way. The evening will feature music made famous by icons such as Britney Spears, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, capturing everything from teen pop and contemporary R&B to pop punk, country and powerhouse ballads that defined a generation.

The performance will feature Markia Nicole Smith, Jade McDonough, Michael Stolar, Wei Ng, Addison Schuh, Annie Niswanger, Cam Gray, Kamora Joseph, Hailie Lucille, Miclo Cuauhtémoc González, Isha Narayanan, Abby Zeets, Rachel Alvarez-Robinson, Michelle D'Amico, Zoe Killian, Quincy, Olivia Hellin, Reyna Whitty, Sabina Demidovich, Kimi Handa Brown. The event is hosted by Stephanie Ainsworth.

The band features Sydney Stephan and AJ Kostromina.

Audiences are encouraged to come dressed in their best Y2K look and get ready to jam - Decade by Decade: 2000s is more than a concert; it's a full-out throwback party.