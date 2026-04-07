Becca Kidwell Will Bring FIFTY WAYS TO LEAVE YOUR FORTIES to Don't Tell Mama

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Cabaret artist Becca Kidwell is celebrating a milestone birthday in unforgettable fashion. On May 4, she marks turning 50 with the debut of her new cabaret show Fifty Ways to Leave Your Forties at Don't Tell Mama—an evening that also celebrates the release of her debut album What You Don't See, available on streaming platforms beginning May 1.

A BroadwayWorld Award winner and two-time MAC Award nominee, Kidwell has built a reputation for blending sharp wit, emotional honesty, and deeply personal storytelling in her cabaret performances. In Fifty Ways to Leave Your Forties, she reflects on surviving her own midlife crisis and emerging stronger, wiser, and more self-aware. The evening promises a mix of humor, catharsis, and heartfelt connection as Kidwell explores themes of reinvention, vulnerability, and resilience.

The album What You Don't See captures those same themes through Kidwell's original songwriting and distinctive storytelling voice. In the show, she debuts songs from the album while weaving them together with carefully chosen covers that deepen the emotional narrative of the evening.

The program features music by Rachel Bloom, Jerry Bock, Sammy Fain, Zina Goldrich, Sheldon Harnick, Marcy Heisler, Christine Lavin, Jerry Lynne, Paul Simon, Susan Werner, Jack Yellen, and more, all filtered through Kidwell's distinctive perspective and emotional depth.

The creative team for the show brings together some of cabaret's most respected artists. The production is directed by Jeff Harnar, a Bistro and MAC Award winner, with musical direction by acclaimed jazz pianist Jon Weber. The band features Ritt Henn on bass, with backup vocalists Lynda DeFuria—Kinky Boots (Off-Broadway) performer and recording artist—and Evelyn Sullivan, winner of Mama's Next Big Act.

Fifty Ways to Leave Your Forties will be presented at Don't Tell Mama, located at 343 West 46th Street in New York City, one of the city's most iconic cabaret venues. CDs and streaming cards for What You Don't See will be available for purchase following the performance.

Tickets include a $20 cover charge and a $20 food and drink minimum (two-drink minimum). Please note that Don't Tell Mama is a cash-only establishment. The show contains mature themes.