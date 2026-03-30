Wanda Sykes Celebrates Her Legacy for Her Third Netflix Comedy Special 

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Wanda Sykes is returning to her roots for her third Netflix stand-up special, Wanda Sykes: Legacy, a new hour of comedy featuring the trademark wit and insight from the beloved comedian.

The special was filmed live at Sykes's alma mater, Hampton University, and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Julie Dash. It will debut on the streamer on May 19, following previous specials I'm An Entertainer in 2023 and Not Normal in 2019. With Page Hurwitz and Wanda Sykes as producers, the special hails from Push It Productions.

Wanda Sykes is an Emmy-winning stand-up comic, writer, actress, and producer. In 2023, Wanda was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Nominations; two for her Netflix special Wanda Sykes; I’m an Entertainer (her sixth stand-up special ) and another for her role as ‘Gladys Murphy’ in Crank Yankers, a role she originated in 2004.

In 2020, she received Emmy nominations for both her role as real-life comic ‘Moms Mabley’ in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Crank Yankers. Wanda’s guest-starring role on ABC’s Black-ish also brought her two back-to-back Emmy nominations for “Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series” in 2017 and 2018. She has also appeared on television in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Alpha House, The Upshaws, and History of the World, Part II, among many others.

Check out a first-look image at her new comedy special:

Photo Credit: Netflix