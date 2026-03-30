Video: Watch a New Trailer for EUPHORIA Season 3

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





HBO has released the second trailer for Euphoria Season 3, debuting Sunday, April 12 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Created, written, directed, and executive produced by Sam Levinson, the series is led by Zendaya, with the new season also featuring the return of Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, Colman Domingo and more.

The new season picks up with Rue (Zendaya) after high school, who is navigating a dark world while she works to pay off her debt to drug lord Laurie, who was introduced in the last season. Meanwhile, Nate (Elordi) and Cassie (Sweeney) are engaged to be married, with Cassie working as a content creator.

According to the logline, Season 3 follows "a group of childhood friends wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil." Produced in partnership with A24, new episodes will debut weekly following its debut. Euphoria is one of the most-watched series in HBO history, and its first two seasons earned 25 Emmy nominations, including nine wins.

Season 3 series regulars are Emmy winner Zendaya, Schafer, Eric Dane, Oscar nominee Jacob Elordi, Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Apatow, Emmy nominee Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Toby Wallace.

Season 3 returning guest stars include Emmy winner Colman Domingo, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Sophia Rose Wilson, Melvin Bonez Estes, Daeg Faerch, Paula Marshall, Zak Steiner, and Marsha Gambles.

New guests stars for Season 3 are Emmy winner Sharon Stone, GRAMMY winner ROSALÍA, Actor Award nominee Danielle Deadwyler, Marshawn Lynch, Anna Van Patten, Emmy nominee Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Christopher Ammanuel, Christopher Grove, Colleen Camp, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, James Landry Hébert, Jeff Wahlberg, Jessica Blair Herman, Justin Sintic, Emmy nominee Kadeem Hardison, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Meredith Mickelson, Emmy nominee Natasha Lyonne, Priscilla Delgado, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, Smilez, TRISHA Paytas, Tyler Lawrence Gray, and Vinnie Hacker.

Season three was shot on a new Kodak motion picture film stock in both 35mm and 65mm. Creator Sam Levinson and Emmy-winning cinematographer Marcell Rév collaborated closely with Kodak to commercialize the new stock in each format. Season three is also the first narrative television series to shoot a significant volume of 65mm film, providing an expanded image on-screen which mirrors the characters’ journeys out of high school into the wider, wilder world.

Season 3 is created, written, directed, and executive produced by Sam Levinson. Executive produced by Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Sara E. White, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni, Yoram Mokady and Gary Lennon. The show is based on the Israeli series from HOT that was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.