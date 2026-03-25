Video: Taron Egerton Pursues Charlize Theron in New Trailer for Netflix's APEX

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The official trailer has been released for Apex, the forthcoming thriller film from Netflix. The movie, which premieres on April 24, 2026, is led by Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron.

The movie follows Sasha (Theron), a grieving woman who seeks solace in the Australian wilderness. In addition to facing the natural elements, Sasha is also trying to escape from the deranged exploits of Ben, played by Taron Egerton.

The new trailer previews the ruthless cat-and-mouse chase between the characters, with Ben eagerly on her tail. The movie also stars Eric Bana. Check the trailer for the movie now, which was filmed on location in New South Wales, including the Blue Mountains.

Apex is directed by Baltasar Kormákur (Everest, Adrift) from a screenplay by Jeremy Robbins. In addition to starring, Theron also produces under her Secret Menu banner. Executive producers include Ray Angelic, Will McCance, and Dawn Olmstead for Secret Menu.

Photo Credit: Netflix