Video: THE HOUSE OF THE SPIRITS Trailer Debuts for Epic Adaptation

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The official trailer has been released for The House of the Spirits, the first television adaptation of Isabel Allende’s novel. The new series will arrive on Prime Video with the first three episodes on April 29.

The House of the Spirits is an eight-episode family saga spanning half a century, centered on three generations of women—Clara, Blanca, and Alba—in a conservative South American country shaped by class struggle, political upheaval, and magic.

The House of the Spirits stars Alfonso Herrera (Rebel Moon) as Esteban Trueba, with Nicole Wallace (Our Fault) and Dolores Fonzi (Belén) portraying Clara del Valle at different stages of her life.

The cast also includes Fernanda Castillo (The Lord of the Skies) as Férula, Aline Kuppenheim (A Fantastic Woman) as Nivea del Valle, Eduard Fernández (The Skin I Live In) as Severo del Valle, Sara Becker (The Movie Teller) and Fernanda Urrejola (Cry Macho) as Blanca, Rochi Hernández as Alba (30 Nights with my Ex), Juan Pablo Raba (News of a Kidnapping) as Tío Marcos, Pablo Macaya (In Her Place) and Nicolás Contreras (Baby Bandito) as Pedro Tercero, among others.

Isabel Allende, Eva Longoria and Courtney Saladino are executive producers alongside showrunners Francisca Alegría (The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future), Fernanda Urrejola (Cry Macho), and Andrés Wood (News of a Kidnapping).

The series is produced by FilmNation Entertainment, the multi-Academy Award-winning company behind Anora and Conclave, with the support of Fabula, the Chilean Academy Award-winning producer (The Eternal Memory, A Fantastic Woman).