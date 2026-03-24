Video: Sneak Peek Clip From THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME Season 2 Episode 6

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Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from the sixth episode of The Last Thing He Told Me season two, featuring Angourie Rice, David Morse, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. It will premiere globally on Friday, March 27, on Apple TV.

In the episode, Hannah and Owen take their search for answers abroad while Bailey makes a shocking discovery about her mother. Starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner, the second season also stars Judy Greer, Augusto Aguilera, Josh Hamilton, Nick Hargrove, Michael Galante, John Noble, Michael Hyatt and Luke Kirby.

The Last Thing He Told Me is produced by 20th Television and Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media. Created and adapted by Laura Dave, alongside Academy Award-winning co-creator Josh Singer, The Last Thing He Told Me was the first collaboration between the married Dave and Singer, who both serve as executive producers alongside Garner and Hello Sunshine’s Witherspoon and Neustadter. Emmy Award nominee Aaron Zelman joins season two as co-showrunner and executive producer with Singer. Daisy von Scherler Mayer and Merri D. Howard also serve as executive producers.

First published in hardcover by Simon & Schuster in 2021, the novel The Last Thing He Told Me was a Reese’s Book Club pick, becoming an instant No. 1 New York Times bestseller and remaining on the list for more than 80 weeks, selling over 5 million copies worldwide. It was the winner of the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Thriller/Suspense of 2021, an Amazon Best Book of the Year in 2021, an Apple Best Book of the Year in 2021.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple