Video: Return to Hawkins in New Trailer for STRANGER THINGS: TALES FROM ‘85

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The world of the Upside Down is back in the new trailer for Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85. An animated spin-off of the hit Netflix series and featuring the voice of Broadway favorite Jeremy Jordan, the new show will arrive on the streamer on April 23.

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 picks up in Hawkins during the winter of 1985. With the horrors of the Upside Down finally fading, the original characters, including Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max, have settled back into their normal routine of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days after the events of Season 2.

But beneath the ice, something terrifying and mysterious has awakened and our heroes must race to solve this mystery and save Hawkins. Hailing from Showrunner Eric Robles and Executive Producers, the Duffer Brothers, this new series marks the franchise's first foray into the world of animation.

In addition to its streaming release, Netflix will also offer limited theatrical screenings of the first two episodes of the series on April 18 at 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM local time, in 34 theaters in the U.S. in partnership with AMC Theatres. Screenings will also take place at the Paris Theater in New York, as well as Netflix House Philadelphia. To choose from the full list of theaters and showtimes in your area, and to download tickets, visit here.

With Jeremy Jordan as Steve Harrington, the voice cast includes Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Ben Plessala as Will, Brett Gipson as Hopper, Odessa A’zion as Nikki Baxer, Janeane Garofalo as Anna Baxter and Lou Diamond Phillips as Daniel Fischer.

Additional voice cast includes Robert Englund as Cosmo, Alysia Reiner as Karen Wheeler, Alessandra Antonelli as Nancy Wheeler, Valeria Rodriguez as Rosario and Jack Griffo as Jeff.

All five seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix. Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things debuted in July 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular series, with Seasons 1-4 amassing over 1.2 billion views. The final season also propelled Seasons 1–4 back into the Global Top 10 for a record eight weeks and delivered Netflix’s most-watched New Year’s Day.

The franchise has garnered over 70 awards worldwide, including Emmys and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. The prequel play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which won four Tony Awards, is currently playing on Broadway and a filmed version will be released on the streamer at a forthcoming date. Find out how the final season connects to the Broadway play in our guide here.