Video: PAW PATROL: THE DINO MOVIE Drops Teaser Trailer

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The teaser trailer is here for Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie, a new animated film set in the world of the hit television series. Marking the third feature in the franchise, the movie features new music from Backstreet Boys. Pre-save their new single, “Bottle Up,” here. It will arrive in theaters on August 14.

The new story follows the PAW PATROL pups who crash land on an uncharted tropical island filled with dinosaurs after their ship gets caught in a mysterious storm. They meet Rex, a pup who has been stranded on the island for years and has become an expert in all things dino-related.

When the PAW Patrol's archrival, Mayor Humdinger, begins recklessly mining in hopes of exploiting the island for its natural resources, he inadvertently causes a huge, dormant volcano to erupt. The PAW PATROL pups are thrown into a series of high-stakes, dino-sized rescues bigger than anything they've done before, as they must stop Humdinger before everything on the island goes extinct.

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie features the voice talents of Carter Young, Mckenna Grace, Terry Crews, Meredith MacNeill, Ron Pardo, Jennifer Hudson, Hayden Chemberlen, Fortune Feimster, Jameela Jamil, Rain Janjua, Bill Nye, Paris Hilton, Lucien Duncan-Reid, William Desrosiers, Nylan Parthipan, and Snoop Dogg, and introducing Henry Bolan.

Based on the Television Series Created by Keith Chapman, the movie is directed by Cal Brunker from a screenplay he wrote with Bob Barlen. It is produced by Jennifer Dodge, p.g.a., Laura Clunie, p.g.a., and Toni Stevens, p.g.a., with Ronnen Harary serving as executive producer. The movie hails from Paramount Animation and Spin Master Entertainment.