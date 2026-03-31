Video: Javier Bardem Stalks Amy Adams in First Teaser for CAPE FEAR Apple Series

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The official teaser has arrived for Cape Fear, offering our first look at a terrifying Javier Bardem as the killer who stalks the family of Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson in the new psychological horror series from Apple.

Inspired by the 1991 Martin Scorsese film, which in turn was a remake of the Gregory Peck movie from 1962, this new take is showrun and executive produced by Nick Antosca and executive produced by Academy Award winners Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. It will debut on the streamer on June 5, 2026.

In Cape Fear, a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Adams) and Tom Bowden (Wilson) when Max Cady (Bardem), the notorious killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison and is hungry for vengeance.

CCH Pounder, Joe Anders, Lily Collias, Jamie Hector, Malia Pyles and Anna Baryshnikov round out the ensemble cast. In addition to starring, Bardem and Adams also executive produce.

Creator Nick Antosca showruns and produces alongside Alex Hedlund for Eat The Cat, and Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey produce alongside Spielberg for Amblin Television. Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer. The series is developed and produced through Antosca’s overall deal at UCP, where he’s been based since 2017.

Hailing from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Amblin Television, Cape Fear is based on both the novel “The Executioners,” which inspired Gregory Peck’s Universal Pictures feature (1962) of the same name, as well as the acclaimed 1991 remake directed by Scorsese.