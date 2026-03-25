Video: H.E.R. and Liza Soberano in Trailer for DreamWorks' FORGOTTEN ISLAND

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DreamWorks Animation has dropped the first trailer for Forgotten Island, a new animated film featuring a voice cast led by H.E.R. (The Color Purple) and Liza Soberano (Lisa Frankenstein, Alone/Together), along with Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga. It will debut in theaters on September 25, 2026.

The movie follows high school graduates Jo and Raissa (H.E.R. and Liza Soberano), who have been best friends since grade school but are now about to embark on separate life paths. While celebrating their last night together, Jo and Raissa stumble upon a mysterious portal that transports them to the fantastical island of Nakali, packed with magical and mythological creatures they grew up hearing stories about from their Filipino families.

Joined by well-meaning-but- hapless weredog Raww (Dave Franco) and a small-but-mighty pack of pals, Jo and Raissa must face The Dreaded Manananggal (Salonga), the most feared creature on the island. They soon discover that the only way to return home from the island may require the loss of their lifelong memories together and, together, race to find a way to leave the island before they forget each other forever.

The film’s all-star voice cast also includes Emmy nominee Jenny Slate (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Dying for Sex), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place, Top Gun: Maverick), BAFTA nominee Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness, Ghostlight), global comedy superstar Jo Koy (Haunted Mansion, Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn) and Emmy winner Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show, M3GAN).

The new original film is written and directed by Academy Award nominee Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado and is produced by Academy Award nominee Mark Swift, the filmmaking team behind Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Forgotten Island is distributed by Universal Pictures.