Video: BTS Takes Over the Guggenheim Museum with 'Swim' Performance on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Last night on The Tonight Show, RM, Jin, SUGA, j‑hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook of K-pop group BTS took their talents outside 30 Rock and into the Guggenheim Museum for a special performance of "Swim," which is featured on their new album Airang.

During their appearance, the group also sat down with host Jimmy Fallon to discuss their long-awaited reunion and the new album. The talk show visit follows BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang, Netflix's recent live broadcast of their Seoul show, which drew 18.4 million global viewers this past weekend. Another BTS performance will be featured during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show.

BTS last performed together on The Tonight Show during their BTS takeover in July 2021, which amassed nearly 120 million digital views and featured performances of “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.” While Jimin, SUGA, Jung Kook, Jin and j‑hope have each appeared individually since then, this marked the group’s first return to the show together since that time.

BTS’s new album, Arirang, arrived on March 20, 2026. The band is now embarking on a massive ARIRANG World Tour (2026–2027), which will span 34 regions and 82 shows across Asia, North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.

BTS: The Return, a new feature-length documentary, will come to Netflix on March 27. Chronicling their long-awaited return, the film offers unprecedented access to BTS, following the group as they reunite and reflect on the journey that transformed seven Korean members into global icons.

ABOUT BTS:

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boy band that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

The band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.