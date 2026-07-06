Video: Apple Unveils TRYING Season 5 Premiere Sneak Peek Clip

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Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from the season five premiere of the comedy series “Trying,” starring and executive produced by BAFTA Award nominee Esther Smith and Actor Award nominee Rafe Spall.

In Episode 101, titled "Rollercoaster," the fallout from Nikki’s lie continues, as Kat's arrival threatens Nikki and Jason’s family dynamic. The eight-episode comedy will make its global return to Apple TV with its first episode on Wednesday, July 8, followed by one episode weekly through Wednesday, August 26.

Season five finds Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) dealing with the consequences of Princess (Scarlett Rayner) and Tyler’s (Cooper Turner) biological mother, Kat (Charlotte Riley), turning up at their doorstep, and the whirlwind of chaos she brings into their settled family life.

The ensemble cast also includes BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd (“Down Cemetery Road"), BAFTA Award nominee Siân Brooke (“Blue Lights”), Actor Award nominee Celia Imrie (“The Thursday Murder Club”), BAFTA Award nominee Phil Davis (“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”), BAFTA Award winner Gbemisola Ikumelo (“Black Ops”) and Actor Award nominee Colin Morgan (“Belfast”).

“Trying” is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, and executive produced by BAFTA Award nominees Josh Cole and Sam Pinnell alongside International Emmy Award winner Chris Sussman, Smith and Spall. The series is produced by BBC Studios. The first four seasons are now streaming on Apple TV.

This season’s soundtrack is helmed by Ivor Novello Award winning Dublin-born, London-based artist and producer Orla Gartland, with original songs set to debut each episode. She follows Guy Garvey, Maisie Peters, Bear’s Den and BEKA who wrote and performed the soundtracks for “Trying” seasons one, two, three and four respectively.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple