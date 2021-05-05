VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For THE WITCHING HOUR's Final Season

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The all-new season will begin airing bi-monthly on select public access TV stations starting Sunday, May 16th at 11:30 pm EST.

May. 5, 2021  

Argos Paranormal has officially released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming final season of their multi-award-winning TV series The Witching Hour.

In the all-new season, the team will not only investigate three of Gettysburg's most obscure and haunted locations but viewers will also be given an exclusive look at an abandoned speakeasy and medical facility that is located beneath the surface of a city that previously served as the capital of the United States.

Watch the trailer below!

As mentioned in the new season's initial announcement, "Producing The Witching Hour for the last three years has been a truly unique and thrilling experience. Not only has our team worked arduously to give viewers a raw and authentic look at the process of investigating the paranormal, but we've also presented them with exclusive looks at locations whose history had gone unnoticed for many years. In the end, The Witching Hour was never meant to be a series that would last for countless seasons. We look forward to giving viewers a proper farewell to one of the first multi-award-winning paranormal TV series in history," said Ryan Martinez, Producer of The Witching Hour.

The all-new season will begin airing bi-monthly on select public access TV stations starting Sunday, May 16th at 11:30 pm EST, while each episode will begin airing on digital platforms one week after its initial release starting on Monday, May 24.


