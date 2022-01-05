Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Trace Adkins & Drew Waters Star in DESPERATE RIDERS Trailer

pixeltracker

The film is opening in select theaters and on demand February 25 from Lionsgate.

Jan. 5, 2022  

Lionsgate has released the trailer for Desperate Riders. Directed my Michael Feifer, Desperate Riders follows a loner hero and a pretty sharpshooter who help a boy rescue his mother, who's been taken by an outlaw.

The film is opening in select theaters and on demand February 25 from Lionsgate.

In this Western starring Tom Berenger and Trace Adkins, the action begins as Kansas Red (Drew Waters, "True Detective") rescues young Billy from a card-game shootout. The boy asks Red for help protecting his family from the outlaw Thorn (Adkins), who's just kidnapped Billy's mother, Carol. As Red and Billy ride off to rescue Carol, they run into beautiful, tough-as-nails Leslie, who's managed to escape Thorn's men. The three race to stop Thorn's wedding to Carol with guns a-blazing - but does she want to be rescued?

Watch the new music video here:

VIDEO: Trace Adkins & Drew Waters Star in DESPERATE RIDERS Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Beautiful Unisex Logo Lights Tee
Beautiful Unisex Logo Lights Tee
Beetlejuice Its Showtime Striped Hoodie
Beetlejuice Its Showtime Striped Hoodie
Summer Metallic Mug
Summer Metallic Mug

From This Author Michael Major