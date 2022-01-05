VIDEO: Trace Adkins & Drew Waters Star in DESPERATE RIDERS Trailer

Lionsgate has released the trailer for Desperate Riders. Directed my Michael Feifer, Desperate Riders follows a loner hero and a pretty sharpshooter who help a boy rescue his mother, who's been taken by an outlaw.

The film is opening in select theaters and on demand February 25 from Lionsgate.

In this Western starring Tom Berenger and Trace Adkins, the action begins as Kansas Red (Drew Waters, "True Detective") rescues young Billy from a card-game shootout. The boy asks Red for help protecting his family from the outlaw Thorn (Adkins), who's just kidnapped Billy's mother, Carol. As Red and Billy ride off to rescue Carol, they run into beautiful, tough-as-nails Leslie, who's managed to escape Thorn's men. The three race to stop Thorn's wedding to Carol with guns a-blazing - but does she want to be rescued?

