The Wiggles Add New North American Dates to 'Tree Of Wisdom' Summer Tour

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The Wiggles have added a run of shows to their Tree Of Wisdom summer tour. Kicking off on August 12, the group will perform in major markets in North America, featuring new shows at New York’s Beacon Theatre, Philadelphia’s Miller Theatre, Hershey’s Hershey Theatre, Charlotte’s Ovens Auditorium and many more.

The run of dates follows The Wiggles’ global tour, including sold-out shows in Australia and the United Kingdom. The full list of tour dates can be found below, while tickets can be purchased here.

Since forming in 1991, the colorful combo has garnered over 30 million album and DVD sales, 4 billion global music streams, 6 billion YouTube views and has recently surpassed 10 million YouTube subscribers. In recognition of the group’s ongoing popularity, The Wiggles have also been crowned Australia’s #1 Local Artist on Spotify for the past three years (2025, 2024, 2023).

In the early 2000s, the group experienced rapid international growth through television, home video and touring across the US, UK, New Zealand and Hong Kong, with their videos gaining major traction on Disney Channel’s Playhouse Disney. In 2001, The Wiggles toured the US during the weeks following September 11, forging a particularly strong bond with American families.

Their momentum continued with the release of ‘Wiggly Safari’ in 2002, featuring guest appearances from Steve Irwin and his family including Terri and Bindi and reached a historic peak in 2003 when The Wiggles performed 12 consecutive sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City. That same year, on November 1, New York City officially declared ‘Wiggles Day’ in honour of their global contribution to children’s entertainment.

This recent partnership with Universal Music Group builds on a long-standing relationship with ABC Music, which has served as the group’s record label since 1991. During this time, The Wiggles earned 18 ARIA Awards, including induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame and received the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music.

Since expanding to an eight-member lineup in 2021, the cast now includes Anthony and Lucia (Blue Wiggles), Simon and Caterina (Red Wiggles), Tsehay and Evie (Yellow Wiggles) and Lachy and John (Purple Wiggles).

In addition to the core cast, The Wiggles’ friends include characters such as Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and Captain Feathersword, as well as the viral internet sensation, The Tree of Wisdom.

THE WIGGLES TREE OF WISDOM SPECTACULAR WORLD TOUR

March 28 - London, UK - ICC Auditorium ExCeL (4PM)

March 29 - London, UK - ICC Auditorium ExCeL (10AM, 1PM & 4PM)

March 30 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall (10:30AM, 1:30PM & 4:30PM)

March 31 - Nottingham, UK - Royal Concert Hall (10AM, 1PM & 4PM)

April 1 - Liverpool, UK - M&S Bank Arena (10AM & 1PM)

April 2 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo (10AM, 1PM & 4PM)

April 4 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena (10AM & 1P,)

April 6 - Edinburgh, UK - Usher Hall (10AM, 1PM & 4PM)

April 7 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo (10AM, 1PM, & 4PM)

April 9 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena (10AM & 1PM)

August 12 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live (3PM & 6PM)

August 13 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre (6PM)

August 15 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium (6PM)

August 16 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Centre (6PM)

August 17 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium (3PM & 6PM) NEW SHOW ADDED

August 18 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall (3PM & 6PM)

August 19 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre (12PM, 3PM & 6PM) NEW SHOW ADDED

August 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theatre (3PM & 6PM) NEW SHOW ADDED

August 22 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre (3PM & 6PM) NEW SHOW ADDED

August 23 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre (12PM, 3PM & 6PM)

August 24 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre (6PM)

August 26 - Ottawa, ON - TD Place Arena (2:30PM & 6PM)

August 29 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall (11AM & 2:30PM)

August 30 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall (11AM & 3PM)

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Wiggles