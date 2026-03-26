THE MS. PAT SHOW Renewed for a Sixth Season at BET

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The multi-Emmy-nominated comedy series The Ms. Pat Show, starring Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, will return for a sixth season at BET and Paramount+. The upcoming season will be among the first BET originals to stream on Paramount+, which becomes the new streaming home for BET content beginning in June.

In conjunction with the hit series, Pat has headlined three seasons of her unscripted court show Ms. Pat Settles It, along with additional television and film projects across the Network.

The Ms. Pat Show, co-created by Williams-Lee and Tony Award-nominated actor and playwright Jordan E. Cooper, first debuted in August 2021. Inspired by Williams-Lee’s life and her memoir Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat, the sitcom follows a former drug dealer and convicted felon turned suburban mom.

Across five seasons, the series has blended sharp comedy with cultural commentary while tackling complex topics including addiction, abortion, racism, sexual abuse, trans issues, immigration, generational trauma, non-binary pronouns, Black hair, school shootings and systemic inequities.

In addition to Williams-Lee, the series stars J. Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman, Vince Swann, Briyana Guadalupe, and Theodore John Barnes, with Brittany Inge recurring this season. Notable guest stars include Raven-Symoné, Tisha Campbell, Tristan “Mack” Wilds, Omeretta, Sandra Caldwell, Emmy award-winning actress Loretta Devine, and the multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated vocal trio SWV.

Produced by Imagine Entertainment, Jordan E. Cooper's Cookout Entertainment, and Lee Daniels Entertainment, the series is executive produced by Brian Grazer, Lee Daniels, Jon Radler, Deb Evans, Patrick Walsh, and Rose Catherine Pinkney, alongside Williams-Lee and Cooper. Director Mary Lou Belli has received three consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (2022, 2023, 2024) for her work on the show.

Photo Credit: BET