Photos: First Look at Kit Harington in A TALE OF TWO CITIES Series from MGM+

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MGM+ and the BBC have released first-look images from the new four-part drama adaptation of Charles Dickens’ literary classic, A Tale of Two Cities. From Federation Stories and Thriker Films, the series is set to air on MGM+ in the U.S. and the BBC in the UK.



The limited series stars

ndustry, Game of Thrones), François Civil (Beating Hearts, The Three Musketeers) and Mirren Mack (Miss Austen, Hedda). The series is written by Daniel West (Gunpowder, Top Boy) and directed by Richard Clark (Outlander).

Set in London, 1782, tensions run high in the war between France and Britain. A young woman, Lucie Manette (Mirren Mack), has her life upended when she receives a message from Paris, learning that her father, assumed dead for almost 20 years, may be alive.



The messenger, idealistic French emigré Charles Darnay (François Civil), is arrested and charged with treason. Lucie enlists the help of a brilliant but erratic young lawyer, Sydney Carton (Kit Harington), to free Darnay in the hope that he will lead her to Paris to track down her father. Lucie’s collision with Darnay and Carton unleashes a powerful and complex love triangle. Both men fight to be worthy of her love, and Lucie is torn over which one to choose. Yet neither man, physically so alike, spiritually poles apart, can escape the other. Instead, they find themselves bound together in life and death, through triumphs, tragedies, marriage, and murder.

A Tale of Two Cities is produced by Federation Stories, in co-production with Federation Studio France and Thriker Films, for MGM+ and the BBC. The Executive Producers are Polly Williams and Sarah Best for Federation Stories, Léo Becker for Federation Studio France, Kit Harington and Daniel West for Thriker Films. The show is created and written by Daniel West, produced by Simon Meyers (I May Destroy You) and directed by Richard Clark. The series is distributed by Federation International.

West End alum Kit Harington (Slave Play, I

Photo Credit: Marcell Piti/BBC