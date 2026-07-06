Photo: First Look at DRAGON STRIKER Season 2, Coming in 2027

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

A new first-look image has been released for Season 2 of “Dragon Striker," which will premiere in early 2027 across Disney XD and Disney+. All episodes of the first season are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

In a world where sports and magic combine, farm boy Key discovers his ultrapowerful natural talent and learns he could be the legendary Dragon Striker. Set at Kal Asterock, an elite school for students who possess extraordinary abilities, Key joins goalkeeper Ssyelle on a scrappy new team to challenge the school champions. As he struggles with the raging dragon inside him and Ssyelle fights to hold her team together, they learn dark secrets the past and uncover an ancient evil.

In the second season, the Knights face broken friendships, buried secrets and ancient evil as they fight to reach the Banner’s Helm final and risk everything for victory. The series stars Akshay Kumar (Key), Rebecca LaChance (Ssyelle), Yeukayi Ushe (Milo), Waylon Jacobs (Odward) and Evanna Lynch (Ameline).

Award-winning Kevin Penkin serves as the series composer. The score was recorded in Japan with an 80-piece orchestra. The theme song, “Power of the Dragon,” was written and produced by Cash Callaway and performed by Sarah West. The end credits song, “The Very End,” was written and performed by Kieran Rhodes.

From Disney Kids & Family, the series is produced by La Chouette Compagnie (“Droners” and the upcoming “Dreamland”) in association with Disney Television Animation. The lead creative team, who have worked on numerous animated adventure series in France, Japan and the U.S., includes industry-renowned talent Sylvain Dos Santos (co-creator/executive producer), Charles Lefebvre (co-creator/director) and Paul McKeown (head writer).

Photo credit: Disney

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...