Make ’em Laugh: Romy Teperson’s Distinct Voice As A Comedic Actress

Written by Tom White

A comedic voice that speaks to a generation is, to put it mildly, a powerful title. But comedic actress Romy Teperson has never been afraid of dizzying heights, nor one to shy away from ambitious achievements. It is unclear whether the call to acting is a result of sheer talent or her unique comedic delivery’s ability to garner attention from Hollywood’s best to ever do it. What is clear is that Teperson has both, in spades, and then some.

Silly from the start: An Early Interest in Comedy Television

In addition to an obvious talent for acting, Teperson showed extraordinary comedic timing at an early age. After putting on her own plays for family as a child, her parents encouraged her to go even further in the performing arts. Teperson received national recognition for her early drama competitions, winning first prize at the acclaimed Sydney Performing Arts Eisteddfod.

South African-born, Teperson grew up between Australia and the US. Teperson got a taste of the American silver screen when she attended live studio tapings of the hit series Friends. It was in that studio that her experiences truly impacted, noting she “had never seen anything like that before; in language, timing, comedic structure and delivery. It was the first time [she] viscerally experienced comedy. It sparked what would become a lifelong career of achievement in the craft.”

Natural Talent Meets Formal Training

Of course, watching comedy (while inspiring) can only take an actor so far. To learn and hone her craft, Teperson graduated from the Australian Academy of Dramatic Art. Theatre companies noted Teperson as an extraordinary artist well in the making, and she was awarded the William H. Macy Scholarship at the Atlantic Theater Company to further her studies. Both Juilliard and the Yale Conservatory for Actors recognized Teperson’s acting talent as she was accepted into both prestigious programs.

In addition to her theatrical studies, Teperson furthered her skill set at leading improvisation groups, including LA’s SNL-launch-pad The Groundlings, NYC’s prestigious Upright Citizens Brigade, and Chicago’s Second City. At the latter, she was accepted into the Second City Conservatory Program and further developed her writing craft through studies at the University of Southern California and NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Stepping into the Limelight

Her hard work and studies paid off. Teperson found herself in an enviable debut film role opposite industry titan Amy Poehler in Wild Girls Gone in 2007. Stepping onto the silver screen, Teperson appeared on television’s Swift & Shift Couriers with fellow Aussie talent Amanda Keller. Demonstrating her breadth of talent, she has worked alongside Hollywood notables across different genres, including Cuba Gooding Jr., Busy Phillips, Wilmer Valderrama, and Jason Clarke. Tackling the streaming networks, Teperson was recruited to the on-set writing department for Netflix’s God’s Favorite Idiot, starring comedy queen Melissa McCarthy, where she worked in the role of ALTS (Alternate Dialogue), contributing to the improvisation-heavy series. Her background in comedic acting, sketch comedy, and improvisation helped secure the position.

Earlier in her career, Teperson was hand-selected by Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr. from thousands of actors to appear in his nationally released Apple iPhone campaign, which he both starred in and directed.

Her television and film work has appeared on major platforms, including HBO Max, Netflix, Paramount+, Amazon, AMC, and E!, exposing her performances to international audiences.

While undoubtedly challenging to choose a favorite experience, Teperson relays that her favorite highlight so far has been starring alongside Jennifer Aniston in Friends: The Reunion. She was cast as the sole Australian actor in the HBO Max production after a global casting process spanning more than a year. A truly full-circle moment for the comedic actress, Teperson found herself sharing a credit with the very stars who had inspired her own journey.

A Lasting Presence in Comedy

Being a cast member of Friends: The Reunion will undoubtedly remain a highlight for Teperson, but it is far from a culmination. The actress stays starry-eyed, focused on an even more successful career ahead. She intends to lead as a sitcom regular, as well as expand her sketch comedy repertoire as cast member on either Saturday Night Live or her own Sketch Series, currently in development.

Her career continues to expand through writing and producing, working with production companies such as Melissa McCarthy’s ‘On The Day’ (Life Of The Party, The Boss) and Bruna Papandrea’s ‘Made Up Stories’ (Nine Perfect Strangers, Anatomy Of A Scandal), where she served as Associate Producer.

Upcoming projects include the film I Give It a Week, directed by Rachel Paulson, further building on Teperson’s growing body of comedic film work. Paulson’s previous film, Fire Fcking Fire, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2023. The director has noted that Teperson was cast in the lead role after describing her as “one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”

Romy Teperson looks for every opportunity to connect with her audience, creating inspiring and meaningful work that brings joy, laughter and lasting impact to audiences around the world.

Photo Credit: Romy Teperson