MACY’S JULY 4 FIREWORKS Draws Highest Viewership Since 2018

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NBC’s 50th Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks special delivered 11.2 million viewers across all telecasts and platforms (NBC, Peacock and Telemundo) per preliminary Nielsen data, registering its best performance since 2018. Compared to last year, the special was up 59% in total viewers and 96% in the 18-49 demo.

It was the best performance ever on Peacock, up 140% in hours watched vs. 2025. In its original 8-10 p.m. telecast on NBC, the fireworks drew 5.1 million viewers, which was up 42% from last year and the best since 2019.

“With our partners at Macy’s, we are proud to have brought viewers around the country together for a night that honored this historic milestone through unforgettable music, inspiring moments and one of the country’s most iconic fireworks traditions,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events & Specials, NBC & Peacock. “A huge thank you to Jesse Collins Entertainment for their invaluable work in creating such a wonderful celebration.”

“For 50 years, Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks have helped shape America’s Independence Day traditions and memories and this year’s incredible ratings are a testament to our commitment to telling stories that resonate with our customers and communities and a strong collaboration with our partners at NBC ,” said Sharon Otterman, Macy’s chief marketing officer. “From small moments to milestone celebrations like our upcoming 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Macy’s helps customers celebrate in ways that create a meaningful emotional connection.”

The star-studded event featured performances by Noah Kahan, Post Malone, Salt-N-Pepa, Bebe Rexha, Shaboozey and Blake Shelton. The celebration included more than 85,000 shells in 30 vibrant colors, paired with a laser show from the Brooklyn Bridge. Produced by Grammy Award-winning composer Jason Howland, the 27-minute score featured a live performance by NBC’s “The Voice” season 29 winner Alexia Jayy.

The “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” telecast is produced for NBC by Jesse Collins Entertainment with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay executive producing and with Macy’s Studios and Universal Television.

Photo Credit: NBC

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