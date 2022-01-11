Lionsgate to Release Complete AMERICAN GODS Series on DVD
The new collection will be released on March 1.
Follow the epic war between the Old Gods and the New Gods from start to finish in AMERICAN GODS - Seasons 1-3: The Complete Series, arriving March 1 from Lionsgate.
Released from prison, left adrift by the tragic death of his wife, and suddenly hired as Mr. Wednesday's bodyguard, Shadow Moon finds himself in the center of a world where gods exist and magic is real. As he travels across the country with Mr. Wednesday, he struggles to accept this new reality, and his place in it.
Based on the massively popular best-selling novel by Neil Gaiman and created by Bryan Fuller ("Star Trek: Discovery," "Hannibal," "Dead Like Me") and Michael Green ("Heroes," Logan, Blade Runner 2049), AMERICAN GODS - Seasons 1-3: The Complete Series will be available on DVD.
Set in a hidden world where magic is real and gods exist on earth, AMERICAN GODS chronicles the brewing war between Old Gods and New Gods, as the traditional gods of mythology are steadily losing believers to a burgeoning pantheon of modern gods focused on technology and money.
The story across three seasons centers around ex-convict Shadow Moon, bodyguard for the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, an Old God trying to rebuild the power and influence the Old Gods once had. As events unfold and Shadow struggles with his identity and place in the world, AMERICAN GODS examines humanity's conflicted relationship with faith and the unknown.
Bonus Features
THE ROAD TO "American Gods" (Documentary)
Title Gods
God Squad Video Commentary
"American Gods" Origins
Old Gods
New Gods
What Is American Gods?
Book vs. Show
Explore the Crocodile Bar in 360 Degrees with Commentary by Cast and Crew, including with Bryan Fuller, Ian McShane, Ricky Whittle, Pablo Schreiber
Audio Commentaries with Cast & Crew
The House on the Rock: Setting the Stage
The Second Coming: Neil Gaiman on Season Two
Gods and Ends: Random Musings from the Cast
Meet the New Gods of Season Three
Road to Epiphany: The Season Three Journey
Five Questions for the Cast