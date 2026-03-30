Leo Suter and Sofia Barclay Returning for LYNLEY Season 2 at BritBox

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Production is now underway in Dublin for the second season of the original drama series Lynley from BritBox. Leo Suter will return as DI Tommy Lynley, starring alongside Sofia Barclay (The Collaboration at the Young Vic, Mosquitoes, National Theatre), who returns as DS Barbara Havers.

The pair reprise their roles as the detective duo from Elizabeth George’s internationally bestselling novels. Check out a first-look photo from set below.

Deirdre Mullins joins Season Two as Chief Superintendent Isabelle Ardery, the new head of the Three Counties CID. Also cast are Sara Stewart, who plays Countess of Asherton and Lynley’s mother, and Assad Zaman as Zain Chaudhry, a charity worker and Havers’ new neighbor. Returning cast members are Daniel Mays as Chief Inspector Brian Nies and Michael Workeye as DS Tony Bekele.

In Season Two of Lynley, the duo of Detective Inspector Tommy Lynley and Detective Sergeant Barbara Havers return to investigate another series of complex and compelling crimes, from a suspicious death at an elite horse racing estate, to violent protests at a Cambridge university, to a mysterious suicide on an Essex military base.

As the cases unfold, Lynley confronts lingering ties to his estranged aristocratic family and the allure of a formidable new Chief Superintendent in the Three Counties precinct. Meanwhile, Havers pursues a newfound independence and ambition that test her professional and personal boundaries like never before. Together, Lynley and Havers continue to build on their hard-earned mutual respect, relying on each other to solve cases that strike dangerously close to home.

Lynley is created, written and executive produced by Steve Thompson with Stewart Svaasand serving as lead director and Christopher Arcache as Series Producer. Executive Producers include David Stern and Colin Callender for Playground; Suzanne McAuley for Salt Films; Robert Schildhouse, Stephen Nye, Jon Farrar and Jess O’ Riordan for BritBox; Kate Woods for BBC Studios and Sue Deeks for the BBC.

Elizabeth George, the New York Times-bestselling author of the source material, serves as an executive producer on the series. The Inspector Lynley books have been translated into over 30 languages and adapted into a BBC series, The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, which ran from 2001-2007 and is currently available on BritBox.

Lynley’s second season will premiere on BritBox in the U.S. and Canada and on BBC iPlayer and BBC One (4x90) in the UK. BBC Studios is handling global sales for season one and two.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BritBox